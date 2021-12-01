THIS FRIDAY A PUBLIC HOLIDAY FOR KL, LABUAN & PUTRAJAYA – AFTER KL CITY BEATS JDT 2-0

All three federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya will get an extra public holiday on Friday to celebrate Kuala Lumpur City FC’s (KL City FC) victory in the Malaysia Cup football tournament.

Federal Territories Minister Shahidan Kassim said this in a statement announcing the government’s decision earlier today.

“Yesterday, KL City FC won the TM Malaysia Cup 2021’s final game at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

“It was KL City FC’s best performance, ending a 32-year wait to win the cup again after 1989.

“Thus, I would like to announce that the government has agreed to make this Friday, Dec 3, a public holiday for Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, in conjunction with the victory,” he added.

The game saw KL City FC defeating Johor Darul Takzim FC, or better known as JDT, with a score of 2-0.

MKINI

.