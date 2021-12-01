BOMBSHELL – THE SLEAZIEST PM IN HISTORY, THE SLEAZIEST OPPOSITION LEADER SO FAR & DAP AT A MAJOR CROSSROAD: HOW TO FOIL A NAJIB COMEBACK – AND HOW TO DUMP ANWAR AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE

The next big crossroad for the DAP

Recall a few days back I posted about that article in The Economist which spoke at length about “ one of the sleaziest prime ministers in history “. The Economist’s article took a sort of dramatic turn at the very end because they closed their comments by referring to Anwar Ibrahim instead. Here it is :

Here is a blowup of that last paragraph:

Refer this part :

But the 74 year old is no longer the solution. Like other leaders of his generation, he is now part of the problem

Here I beg to differ a little. He was never, ever a solution. Those of you who say otherwise are just plain stupid. I dont know what else to say.

But The Economist says that he is now part of the problem.

Twelve long years ago in a cover article dated Aug 1st, 2009 The Economist had called him ‘Malaysia’s chameleon’ :

“This points to a trap waiting to catch the silver-tongued Mr Anwar, who deftly tells different audiences—religious or secular—what they like to hear. The same blogosphere that helped his meteoric rise may one day pay more attention to his chameleon qualities. Malaysians would then come to ask more closely: who and what exactly does Anwar stand for?” – The Economist, Malaysia’s Chameleon

Well plenty of water has flowed under the bridge since then.

The fact is PKR and PH won their victories WITHOUT his presence. The Pakatan Harapan won the 2018 General Elections WITHOUT HIS PRESENCE – he was still inside jail.

The PH won the 2018 Elections because of the :

i. 1MDB scandal

ii. Tun Dr Mahathir leading the charge against Najib Razak.

And nothing more than that.

In just TWO YEARS after Anwar Ibrahim was released from jail (in 2018):

his own PKR party has split permanently

both his wife and daughter have quit from active politics

the PH LOST SEVEN BY ELECTIONS

the PH was kicked out of the Federal Government in Feb 2020

the PH lost their EIGHTH By Elections (the Melaka State elections in Nov 2021).

And now at last the DAP is beginning to realise that Brader Anwar is a liability. Anthony Loke made a quite unworkable suggestion that the PH should not make Brader Anwar their only candidate for PM.

So Anthony, the DAP wants to present TWO candidates for PM? It will split the PH lah.

It is just another way of saying ‘get rid of brader Anwar’.

The fact is now it is not Brader Anwar who is relevant. He never was relevant. The bigger issue now is the DAP. The DAP is at another crossroads.

In 1998 the DAP made a very opportunistic move to throw in their support behind Brader Anwar when he was kicked out of UMNO on September 2nd 1998.

For the 15 years prior to that when he was in UMNO, Brader Anwar was the fiercest opponent of the DAP. He was an ultra Melayu, ultra-Islam at that time. He wore the religion on his forehead every day.

Despite all that the DAP cleverly saw an opportunity of how they could use Brader Anwar to take down UMNO’s political dominance. So the DAP teamed up with Brader Anwar. And it worked very well for the DAP. They won Perak, they won Penang (which they might lose again – sadly) and finally in 2018 the DAP won the Federal Government.

At last, after 53 years, Mr Lim Kit Siang’s long, long journey which began in 1965 had come to a conclusion.

But now the DAP must and will part with Brader Anwar. He is a liability. The question is how and when exactly this will happen? The DAP has very little time left. The GE15 is possible before end 2022. Or maybe even by July 2022 – just eight months away.

This is going to be the next big crossroad for the DAP.

