MORE ‘TIN KOSONG’ LIP SERVICE FROM ANWAR? PKR-AMANAH MERGER PROPOSAL SENT TO PARTY LEADERS, SAYS PKR CHIEF – BUT IF ‘ZERO’ ANWAR DEMANDS AMANAH ‘MERGES INTO’ PKR – WHY WOULD AMANAH, WHICH AT LEAST WON 1 SEAT IN MALACCA, AGREE?

Proposal for PKR-Amanah merger sent to party leaders, says Anwar

A FORMAL proposal to merge PKR and Amanah has been submitted to the leadership of the two parties, who have yet to meet to discuss the matter, Anwar Ibrahim said.

“Anything good is feasible but we will have to discuss the matter first before making a decision,” the PKR president told reporters today in Lembah Pantai, Kuala Lumpur.

“Official deliberations have not yet started, but some members are throwing around some ideas.”

Yesterday former Selangor PKR youth chief Najwan Halimi urged the PKR and Amanah leaders to consider merging the two parties.

“Both parties have similar political missions to uphold the reform agenda, social justice as well as champion the rights and welfare of the common people,” he said in a statement.

He added a single party made up of PKR and Amanah would surely gain more support among the people, especially Malays in rural areas, to enable the opposition to win the general election.

“The merger of political parties is nothing new in the country,” he said.

Amanah was founded by former PAS leaders. TMI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

