BOMBSHELL – PLOT TO TOPPLE ‘MOST MARKED PM’ ISMAIL SABRI – BUT IS MOVE COMING FROM MUHYIDDIN – OR FROM CROOKED NAJIB HIMSELF?

Bersatu has denied orchestrating a political coup to oust Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob as alleged by former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

In a statement today, Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan asked if Najib was attempting to distract the country’s attention away from a court verdict on his appeal in the SRC International case.

“Najib said Bersatu was plotting to topple the prime minister. I deny it. This is slander,” he said.

“But it is not strange that the slander comes from Najib. Those are the words from an experienced individual who along with his colleagues are responsible for bringing down a prime minister. Does he think that everyone behaves like him ?”

“The fact is that the hike in prices of goods has become a serious topic of conversation and concern throughout the society. (But) Najib did not point any finger at others. Speed up the solution,” Wan Saiful (above) said.

“Or is he trying to divert attention because Dec 8 is near? Speaking of price hikes, people should be reminded of the story of Najib and water spinach. Try to Google it,” he said.

The Court of Appeal fixed Dec 8 to deliver its decision on Najib’s appeal against his 12-year jail term and the RM210 million fine imposed by the High Court in July 2020.

Yesterday, Najib alleged that Bersatu is plotting a political coup so that Muhyiddin Yassin could be reinstated as the prime minister.

Muhyiddin was forced to step down after 17 months in power after 15 Umno MPs withdrew support for him as prime minister in August. mkini

