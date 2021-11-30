POSER FOR ALL MALAYSIANS – IF NAJIB GETS OFF THE HOOK ON DEC 8 – WILL ISMAIL SABRI BUY BACK JHO LOW’S EQUANIMITY?

The stage, apparently, is being set to get Najib off the hook in biggest theft of public funds in Malaysian history: the loss of US$4.5 billion from 1MDB

July 2020, Najib convicted all seven counts, sentenced 12 years

1MDB affair, US DoJ called biggest kleptocracy case in history

Omens of whitewashing Najib, “court cluster” since Feb 2020:

May 2020 AG freed Najib’s stepson Riza Aziz without being charged

Najib, Rosmah, Zahid all given passports, allowed to leave country

July 2021 reversing conviction of Tengku Adnan

in Adnan case, businessman gave RM2m donation ended up in pockets

case described as basically legalizing bribery

vehicle likely “mistrial”, over public allegations over Zeti’s husband

involvement of Zeti’s husband raised “serious questions” It is worth reprinting what police found in 2018:

loot included US$273m jewelry, handbags, valuables

prime minister salary, MP roughly US$120,000 a year

five trucks with cash in 26 currencies totaling US$28.6 million

457 handbags (including Hermes bags) worth US$12 million

423 watches valued at US$19 million

234 pairs of sunglasses worth US$93,000

1,400 necklace, 2,200 ring, 2,100 bangle, 2,800 pair earring, 1,600 brooch, 14 tiara

widely believed US$1b 1MDB money remains in his accounts overseas

My comments :

So if Najib is released do we also have to buy back the yacht Equanimity?

Do the Americans have to refund all that Wolf of Wall Street money which they impounded?

Does LEONARDO Di Caprio get back that million US Dollar movie poster ?

Just thinking aloud.

Until the end of the trial the woman’s husband had not been charged or convicted of any crime in Singapore – the jurisdiction where the breach was detected.

Also at that relevant time where the husband was involved (2008 – 2009) there was no 1MDB. It was still Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA):

On 31 July 2009, Minister of Finance (Incorporated) (MOFI) took over TIA and amended its name to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Before 31 July 2009 it was Terengganu Investment Authority:

witness was asked by lawyer who was Jho Low representing in TIA meeting..

Jho Low was there to ‘m echanise’ the idea of T’ganu Invest Authority ..

an earlier TIA meeting dated March 5, 2009, .. RM5 billion loan ( for TIA )

The hearing before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues

Hence the woman’s insistence that her family never received any 1MDB money. There was no 1MDB at that relevant time.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

