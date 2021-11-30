EVEN COMPLACENT MALAYSIA PUTS OFF ‘ENDEMIC PHASE’ – AS WORLD MARKETS PLUNGE AGAIN AFTER MODERNA CHIEF WARNS EXISTING VACCINES MAY BE UNABLE TO STOP OMICRON

Markets hit by Moderna vaccine warning over Omicron

EQUITIES and oil sank again today after the head of Moderna warned current coronavirus vaccines might be less effective at fending off the Omicron variant, fuelling fears that countries could be forced back into economically painful lockdowns.

Stocks had mostly been edging up after a two-day sell-off that followed news last Friday of the new variant, which some observers said was overdone as billions of people have been inoculated.

But Stephane Bancel’s comments in an interview with the Financial Times sent shivers through markets again, as he said the high amount of mutations on Omicron and its swift spread in South Africa indicated the present jabs would need to be tweaked.

“There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level… we had with Delta,” the Moderna CEO told the newspaper.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok and Jakarta all lost more than 1% while Seoul sank more than 2%.

London, Paris and Frankfurt opened in the red and futures in New York were also sharply lower.

Sydney, Wellington and Taipei closed higher before the interview was published.

The selling also spread to oil markets where both main contracts plunged more than three percent, after slowly recovering from Friday’s collapse of more than 10 percent as demand fears came flooding back.

Tourism-linked firms were among the worst hit with Cathay Pacific losing more than 4% in Hong Kong – having already been impacted by new restrictions on travel to the city – and Singapore Airlines off more than 1%.

“Information on the Omicron variant is sketchy, how drastic its symptoms will be and how easily it can spread is also unknown, as is the effectiveness of current vaccines,” said Kelvin Wong at CMC Markets.

“I expect more downside risk for the next couple of weeks unless there’s more clarity on the Omicron strain.”

Bancel’s remarks came after major firms said they were already working on a jab specific to the new strain.

Pfizer chief Albert Bourla said testing could show existing shots “protect less”, which would mean “that we need to create a new vaccine” but added that he did not think the “result will be the vaccines don’t protect”.

There remains a lot of uncertainty among traders, and experts said it would take weeks before the full effects of the variant are known. The World Health Organisation warned it poses a “very high” risk globally.

Investors have suffered a tough few months as they navigate the impact of surging inflation and the prospect of central banks withdrawing the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place at the start of the pandemic.

US Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell warned the latest emergency posed “downside risks to employment and economic activity, and increased uncertainty for inflation”.

In prepared comments ahead of an appearance in front of the Senate Banking Committee later today, he also said the virus could “intensify supply-chain disruptions” that have been a major cause of the inflation spike this year.

Oil traders kept tabs on Opec and other key producers, who are due to decide on whether to press on with their plan to lift output each month in light of the new travel restrictions and the threat of Omicron.

The group had already been contemplating a pause after the United States and several other countries including China and Japan released some crude from their reserves to temper a price surge.

Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank said “there is much to suggest that Opec will not initially step up its oil production any further” in an effort to maintain current prices at around $70 a barrel.

Howie Lee of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp said if Opec “do pause, it will provide another reason for oil to find a firmer footing”. – AFP

Covid-19: Malaysia to delay transition to endemic phase due to Omicron fears, says Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: Putrajaya has decided to delay the country’s transition into the endemic phase as there is too much uncertainty regarding the recent spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, said Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

The Defence Minister said this was decided by the Cabinet after its Quartet Ministers meeting on Tuesday (Nov 30).

“Most importantly, for now, the Quartet Meeting decided to temporarily put a pause on our efforts in transitioning to the endemic stage until we know more about the Omicron variant,” said Hishammuddin during a press conference in Parliament.

Hishammuddin said the Omicron variant was deliberated at length during the meeting earlier, adding that if there is another wave of Covid-19 infections, it could put Malaysia’s progress in the pandemic at risk.

“If we don’t monitor Omicron closely, then how are we supposed to deal with it?” he questioned.

Hishammuddin also said Putrajaya is monitoring countries where Omicron has spread and added that the situation remains fluid at the moment.

However, he assured that there will be no changes in the country’s international tourism programme in Langkawi.

At the same time, Hishammuddin also said matters of domestic travel were also addressed together with Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and representatives from the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

“They were considering other tourism bubble locations after Langkawi,” he added.

Regarding Langkawi as a success, Hishammuddin said there will soon be an announcement by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin also said the ban on seven African countries – South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe – were not based on geopolitics, but health.

“I believe that these African countries understand that it isn’t about diplomacy or geopolitics, but health. We don’t want to jeopardise our progress since 1 and a half years ago with irresponsible decisions,” said Hishammuddin.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin also said that after the launch of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Singapore, the government is also considering opening up other similar routes to Kuching, Penang and Langkawi.

“I have asked all sides to continue discussions with the concerned countries and we will not make a decision until we know the real impact of Omicron. I hope everyone in our country will remain vigilant and not take risks,” he said.

For now, the land VTL initiative, which allows quarantine-free travel, is only for vaccinated individuals who are citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders of Malaysia and Singapore. ANN

AFP / ANN

.