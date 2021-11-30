ALREADY ‘COCKSURE’ HE’LL ESCAPE JAIL, NAJIB GETS A DOSE OF REALITY FROM BERSATU – IT’S YOUR 1MDB DEBTS THAT PUT MALAYSIA ON THE WEAKEST FOOTING TO FACE COVID-19 – NOT MUHYIDDIN’S EMERGENCY RULE

A Bersatu supreme council member has lambasted former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak for blaming former premier Muhyiddin Yassin over the country’s poor economic performance.

This came after Najib (above) hit out at Muhyiddin for declaring a state of emergency earlier this year, which the former said caused Malaysia to slip into a technical recession again and perform worse than its neighbours in the third quarter of the year.

“Yes, it is true that our country is crawling to repair its economy after being badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But Malaysia is facing a different situation (than its neighbours), where we have to shoulder the burden of having to repay 1MDB debts amounting to RM41.36 billion.

“Not only that, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government when it was under the eighth prime minister (Muhyiddin) also inherited over RM1 trillion national debt, which was accumulated since the years when BN was in power,” Muhammad Faiz Na’aman said in a statement today.

“These are the facts announced by Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz in April. Thus, surely all this would have effects on efforts to revive the country’s economy and the people’s wellbeing,” he added.

Najib, who was the sixth premier, had posted on Facebook yesterday that the country’s economy contracted by 4.5 percent in the third quarter of the year.

Saying that it was the worst economic performance among Malaysia’s neighbours, Najib linked the problem to the seven-month nationwide emergency and suspension of Parliament during Muhyiddin’s tenure.

Faiz likened Najib to a “political animal” for trying to blame Muhyiddin over the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

“This was a desperate act by parties which I have labelled as ‘political animals’ because they are just trying to take advantage of the situation when the country is battling the deadly coronavirus,” he said.

He also accused Najib of being a hypocrite, saying that the Pekan MP had suggested that the Muhyiddin government reimpose a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, as what it had done last year. MKINI

Malaysia officially in technical recession, says Najib

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has officially fallen into a technical recession based on the nation’s economic growth in the third quarter of the year, according to former prime minister Najib Razak.

A technical recession refers to when a country experiences a decline in its gross domestic product (GDP) for two consecutive quarters.

Najib said Malaysia was the only country among regional neighbours that reported a contraction in economic growth for two quarters in a row.

“Malaysia is also the worst in terms of economic growth rate from year-to-year for the third quarter of 2021, compared to our neighbours,” he said in a Facebook posting.

Indonesia’s economy grew by 3.5%, Singapore by 6.5% and the Philippines by 7.1%, while Thailand experienced a slight decline of 0.3%. In comparison, Malaysia recorded a negative growth of 4.5%, he said.

Najib attributed it to Malaysia being alone among countries in the world to have declared a state of emergency to suspend Parliament as an excuse to combat Covid-19.

“But actually, they wanted to remain in power,” he said, referring to the previous Perikatan Nasional government led by Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The Emergency was imposed, RM600 billion of the nation’s money was spent and one of the longest half-baked lockdowns was imposed, devastating the people’s economy and small businesses,” he said.

Despite that, Malaysia had among the highest rates of Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths in the region and globally.

“The prices of goods also increased exponentially due to the half-baked lockdown, something that even Lim Guan Eng understands,” he said, citing a recent statement by the former finance minister on the rise in food prices. FMT

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.