RESIGN IMMEDIATELY, YOU DINGBATS! – GUAN ENG TELLS DEADWOOD MINISTERS AZMIN, MUSTAPA & KA SIONG – ‘THERE MUST BE ACCOUNTABILITY’ – FOR PAYING SINGAPORE RM320 MIL COMPENSATION – EVEN AS ISMAIL SABRI NOW CALLS FOR THE PROJECT TO BE REVIVED

Ministers who agreed to RM320mil HSR compensation must quit, says Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: The ministers responsible for the RM320 million compensation paid to Singapore for the termination of the high-speed rail (HSR) project connecting the island to Kuala Lumpur must resign, says DAP’s Lim Guan Eng.

This comes following reports that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has proposed fresh talks to revive the KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project that was scrapped by the previous Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) administration.

In a statement today, Lim said the indecisiveness and incompetence of the PN and Barisan Nasional (BN) governments that had initiated this project has come at a great cost to taxpayers.

He said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government delayed the project in 2018 to review the high costs approved by the former Najib Razak administration.

Last year, the PN government scrapped the project and proposed in its place, a KL-Johor HSR line.

“The HSR project is not financially viable and logistically impractical if the line stops in Johor Bahru,” Lim said.

“There must be full accountability and transparency. Ministers responsible for suggesting the termination of the KL-Singapore HSR project and incurring a cost of RM320 million must resign,” Lim said.

He also named international trade and industry minister Azmin Ali, economic affairs minister Mustapa Mohamed and transport minister Wee Ka Siong as the Cabinet members behind the decision to cancel the KL-Singapore HSR project.

