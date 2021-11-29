Bahasa Melayu still relevant as world’s 10th most popular language, says PM Ismail Sabri

JOHOR BAHRU : Malaysians should be proud that Bahasa Melayu is not only still being used internationally, but is ranked the 10th most popular language in the world, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said currently there are more than 6,000 languages ​​still in use, but only 20 languages, including Bahasa Melayu, ​​are categorised and recognised as official languages.

“As the Malaysian Family, whom this mother tongue belongs to, we should feel proud, despite the strong dominance of the English language, as Bahasa Melayu remains powerful, with its own unique rhythm, which has remained evergreen in the world’s civilisation.

“This has not been so for all major languages ​​in the world, as some languages ​​have become increasingly sparse due to globalisation, while others are facing the threat of extinction,” he said when officiating the 2021 Prime Minister’s Cup International Bahasa Melayu Public Speaking competition at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) here on Sunday (Nov 28) night.

Ismail Sabri said Malaysia should be thankful that Bahasa Melayu did not suffer a similar fate, and this is the result of the united effort in support of the language within the archipelago by Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei Darussalam.

“Therefore, it is not impossible that the number of Bahasa Melayu speakers in the world, which now exceeds 300 million people, will grow even further, and thus revive the glory days of Bahasa Melayu as a ‘lingua franca’,” he said.

The Prime Minister, meanwhile, rebuked the current ‘trend’, which saw programmes conducted by the private sector and even some government-linked companies and government agencies that did not use Bahasa Melayu.

“Government agency and GLC meetings also use English. In fact, the use of non-Bahasa Melayu names for companies, housing projects and product brands has become commonplace.

“I hope every conference, meeting and other events uses Bahasa Melayu from now on. Who else can uphold Bahasa Melayu if not us?” he said.

He added that the government wanted to repeat the glorious history of Bahasa Melayu, by making it the language of knowledge and the international language of the 21st century.

“The government is committed to ensuring that the policies formulated, support the efforts to uphold Bahasa Melayu.

“For that, the government strongly encourages the implementation of language and literature programmes and activities that can further inspire the spirit of love for Bahasa Melayu,” said Ismail Sabri.

PABM 2021 involves 78 participants from 36 countries, including Bangladesh, Japan, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Brunei, Mali and Pakistan. BERNAMA

The most spoken languages in the world

Have you ever wondered which are the most spoken languages in the world? Although there are currently more than 7,000 languages, only 23 cover more than half of the world’s population. This is not just a matter of statistics: it is a fundamental fact when planning a global expansion strategy. Whether for work or personal use, knowledge of other languages opens up new horizons.

1. English (1.132 million speakers) Native speakers: 379 million

Non-native speakers: 753 million Like Latin or Greek back in the days, English is today’s universal language. It is the default language in international business, tourism, technology, etc. A bilingual person, speaking Spanish and English, is able to understand 1 from 3 people who connect to the Internet (Internet World Stats, 2019). In addition, he or she can access 60% of everything published on the web (W3Techs, 2019).[FB2]. 2. Mandarin (1.117 million speakers) Native speakers: 918 million

Non-native speakers: 199 million When native and non-native speakers are added together, Mandarin is the second most spoken language in the world. However, it is the first if only native speakers are taken into account. Mandarin is not really a language, but a set of dialects of the Chinese language. The fact that unifies these dialects under one name is that their speakers can understand each other. Although 20% of those who connect to the Internet speak Chinese, little more than 1% of the content available on the web is in that language. 3. Hindi (615 million speakers) Native speakers: 341 million

Non-native speakers: 274 million Hindi is, along with English, one of the 22 official languages of India, the second-most-populous country in the world. The linguistic diversity of the region (more than 1,600 languages coexist) explains the high rate of non-native speakers who use it as a lingua franca. 4. Spanish (534 million speakers) Native speakers: 460 million

Non-native speakers: 74 million It is the second most spoken language in the world in terms of the number of native speakers. It is also the third most used on the Internet. Its enormous colonial expansion took it not only to America but also to Africa and Asia. Due to migration, the United States is the country with the second-largest number of Spanish speakers in the world. 5. French (280 million speakers) Native speakers: 77 million

Non-native speakers: 203 million Colonialism allowed the French to spread throughout the world. Today it is the official language of 29 countries on different continents. If English is the language of business, French was considered the language of culture. Its enormous importance is also reflected in the fact that it is the language with the third-largest number of non-native speakers. 6. Arabic (274 million speakers) Native speakers: 245 million

Non-native speakers: 29 million Arabic is the official language of 26 countries. Due to this territorial dispersion, it is actually a collection of dialects. It is also the liturgical language of Islam. It is not only the language that treasures the enormous cultural legacy of the Arab world, but also a necessary tool for business in this part of the world. 7. Bengali (265 million speakers) Native speakers: 228 million

Non-native speakers: 37 million Bengali is the official language of Bangladesh. It may come as a surprise that a language spoken in such a small territory should appear on a list of the world’s most spoken languages. However, the fact is explained by the population density of that region. It is also spoken in parts of India and Burma. 8. Russian (258 million speakers) Native speakers: 154 million

Non-native speakers: 104 million Less surprising is the inclusion of Russian among the world’s most widely spoken languages if we consider its territorial extension. It is the official language of four countries but is also spoken in all those that were part of the former Soviet Union. It is the language with the largest number of native speakers in Europe. 9. Portuguese (234 million speakers) Native speakers: 221 million

Non-native speakers: 13 million Portuguese is another of the languages that expanded during the European colonial period. Today it is the official language of 9 countries divided between Europe, America, Africa, and Asia. The greatest exponent in terms of territorial extension and number of speakers is Brazil. It is also the most widely spoken language in the southern hemisphere. 10. Indonesian (198 million speakers) Native speakers: 43 million

Non-native speakers: 155 million It is the official language of Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world. It is unique in that it is not the native language of most of its speakers. It is therefore a second language necessary for mutual understanding in a country where there are more than 200 languages. – https://www.berlitz.com/

WIKIPEDIA (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_languages_by_number_of_native_speakers)

Languages with at least 10 million first-language speakers[9]RankLanguageSpeakers

(millions)Percentage

of world pop.

(March 2019)[10]Language familyBranch1Mandarin Chinese91811.922%Sino-TibetanSinitic 2Spanish4805.994%Indo-EuropeanRomance3English3794.922%Indo-EuropeanGermanic4Hindi (sanskritised Hindustani)[11]3414.429%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan5Bengali3004.000%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan6Portuguese2212.870%Indo-EuropeanRomance7Russian1542.000%Indo-EuropeanBalto-Slavic8Japanese1281.662%JaponicJapanese9Western Punjabi[12]92.71.204%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan10Marathi83.11.079%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan11Telugu82.01.065%DravidianSouth-Central12Wu Chinese81.41.057%Sino-TibetanSinitic13Turkish79.41.031%TurkicOghuz14Korean77.31.004%Koreaniclanguage isolate15French77.21.003%Indo-EuropeanRomance16German (only Standard German)76.10.988%Indo-EuropeanGermanic17Vietnamese76.00.987%AustroasiaticVietic18Tamil75.00.974%DravidianSouth19Yue Chinese73.10.949%Sino-TibetanSinitic20Urdu (Persianised Hindustani)[11]68.60.891%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan21Javanese68.30.887%AustronesianMalayo-Polynesian22Italian64.80.842%Indo-EuropeanRomance23Egyptian Arabic64.60.839%AfroasiaticSemitic24Gujarati56.40.732%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan25Iranian Persian52.80.686%Indo-EuropeanIranian26Bhojpuri52.20.678%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan27Southern Min50.10.651%Sino-TibetanSinitic28Hakka48.20.626%Sino-TibetanSinitic29Jin Chinese46.90.609%Sino-TibetanSinitic30Hausa43.90.570%AfroasiaticChadic31Kannada43.60.566%DravidianSouth32Indonesian43.40.564%AustronesianMalayo-Polynesian33Polish39.70.516%Indo-EuropeanBalto-Slavic34Yoruba37.80.491%Niger–CongoVolta–Niger35Xiang Chinese37.30.484%Sino-TibetanSinitic36Malayalam37.10.482%DravidianSouth37Odia34.50.448%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan38Maithili33.90.440%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan39Burmese32.90.427%Sino-TibetanLolo-Burmese40Eastern Punjabi[12]32.60.423%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan41Sunda32.40.421%AustronesianMalayo-Polynesian42Sudanese Arabic31.90.414%AfroasiaticSemitic43Algerian Arabic29.40.382%AfroasiaticSemitic44Moroccan Arabic27.50.357%AfroasiaticSemitic45Ukrainian27.30.355%Indo-EuropeanBalto-Slavic46Igbo27.00.351%Niger–CongoVolta–Niger47Northern Uzbek25.10.326%TurkicKarluk48Sindhi24.60.319%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan49North Levantine Arabic24.60.319%AfroasiaticSemitic50Romanian24.30.316%Indo-EuropeanRomance51Tagalog23.60.306%AustronesianMalayo-Polynesian52Dutch23.10.300%Indo-EuropeanGermanic53Saʽidi Arabic22.40.291%AfroasiaticSemitic54Gan Chinese22.10.287%Sino-TibetanSinitic55Amharic21.90.284%AfroasiaticSemitic56Northern Pashto20.90.271%Indo-EuropeanIranian57Magahi20.70.269%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan58Thai20.70.269%Kra–DaiTai59Saraiki20.00.260%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan60Khmer16.60.216%AustroasiaticKhmer61Chhattisgarhi16.30.212%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan62Somali16.20.210%AfroasiaticCushitic63Malaysian (Malaysian Malay)16.10.209%AustronesianMalayo-Polynesian64Cebuano15.90.206%AustronesianMalayo-Polynesian65Nepali15.80.205%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan66Mesopotamian Arabic15.70.204%AfroasiaticSemitic67Assamese15.30.199%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan68Sinhalese15.30.199%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan69Northern Kurdish14.60.190%Indo-EuropeanIranian70Hejazi Arabic14.50.188%AfroasiaticSemitic71Nigerian Fulfulde14.50.188%Niger–CongoSenegambian72Bavarian14.10.183%Indo-EuropeanGermanic73South Azerbaijani13.80.179%TurkicOghuz74Greek13.10.170%Indo-EuropeanHellenic75Chittagonian13.00.169%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan76Kazakh12.90.168%TurkicKipchak77Deccan12.80.166%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan78Hungarian12.60.164%UralicFinno-Ugric79Kinyarwanda12.10.157%Niger–CongoBantu80Zulu12.10.157%Niger–CongoBantu81South Levantine Arabic11.60.151%AfroasiaticSemitic82Tunisian Arabic11.60.151%AfroasiaticSemitic83Sanaani Spoken Arabic11.40.148%AfroasiaticSemitic84Northern Min11.00.143%Sino-TibetanSinitic85Southern Pashto10.90.142%Indo-EuropeanIranian86Rundi10.80.140%Niger–CongoBantu87Czech10.70.139%Indo-EuropeanBalto-Slavic88Taʽizzi-Adeni Arabic10.50.136%AfroasiaticSemitic89Uyghur10.40.135%TurkicKarluk90Eastern Min10.30.134%Sino-TibetanSinitic91Sylheti10.30.134%Indo-EuropeanIndo-Aryan

BERNAMA/https://www.theedgemarkets.com/ BERLITZ / WIKIPEDIA

