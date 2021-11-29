UNCOUTH BERSATU, NOT TO BE OUTDONE IN FIGHT FOR MALAY VOTES, SCREAMS – ‘BANGLADESHIS SPEAK BETTER BM’ THAN NON-MALAY CITIZENS – WITH ZERO REGARD FOR THE CONSTITUTION – EVEN AS SO-CALLED ‘MALAYSIAN FAMILY’ ISMAIL SABRI SCOLDS PRIVATE SECTOR, GLCs FOR ‘PRIORITISING’ ENGLISH OVER MALAY

‘Bangladeshis speak better BM’ – Bersatu Youth wants vernacular schools abolished

Bersatu Youth has doubled down on its position for vernacular schools to be abolished in phases.

Bersatu Youth chief Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir said this after Bukti Mertajam MP Steven Sim questioned in the Dewan Rakyat if Deputy National Unity Minister Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal still stood by his previous position to abolish vernacular schools.

This prompted Wan Fayshal to stress that he had only sought for the Malay language to be strengthened in vernacular schools, maintaining that he was only speaking in his capacity as the Bersatu Youth chief.

Taking aim at Sim, Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim said Sim’s party DAP has been a “thorn in the side” that had impeded national integration.

Ashraf questioned if Sim has not realised the number of non-Malay students in vernacular schools who cannot speak the national language.

“This is the reality. They are born in Malaysia, they live in this country and make it their home but fail to speak the national language.

“Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, and Nepalese who only stay in the country for a few months can speak better (Malay).

“After a couple of years, the grammar of these non-citizens is even better and without an accent (pelat), beating out those Malaysians with blue MyKads – wake up!” he said in a statement.

Ashraf said Bersatu Youth acknowledged the need to command a second or third language apart from the national language such as English, Chinese, and Tamil.

However, he stressed that they must be done under one roof and not under a fragmented system.

He claimed the syllabus in vernacular schools deviates from Malaysian history and has failed to uphold the national language.

“Therefore, Bersatu Youth maintains its position that vernacular schools should be abolished in phases…” he said. MKINI

PM reprimands GLCs, private sector for prioritising English over BM

Ismail Sabri wants GLCs to use Bahasa Melayu widely in programmes organised by them.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has reprimanded government agencies, government-linked companies and the private sector for prioritising the use of English over Bahasa Melayu at their events, meetings, and conferences, and on their products.

Ismail told these agencies and firms to use Bahasa Melayu widely in programmes organised by them, according to a Harian Metro report.

“It has become a trend to not use Bahasa Melayu in programmes organised by the private sector, and even by GLCs and government agencies.

“Even at meetings held by government agencies and GLCs, English is used. In fact, it has become common for Bahasa Melayu not to be used for the names of companies, housing projects and brands.

“I hope that at every conference, meeting and other related events Bahasa Melayu will be used,” he said, after officiating this year’s Bahasa Melayu Public Speaking Competition at Dewan Sultan Iskandar, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia last night.

Ismail said the government would support efforts to elevate the language, adding that Putrajaya wanted to make Bahasa Melayu an “international language of the 21st century”. FMT

Vernacular schools: Hanif, Hasan equally guilty of sub judice

Former inspector-general of police Hanif Omar and Malay Consultative Council (MPM) secretary-general Hasan Mad said that I am ignorant for pre-judging about vernacular schools in the country.

Hanif by the way is the adviser of MPM.

He is an interested party in calling for the abolition of vernacular schools.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court is in the midst of hearing a case initiated by three Malay organisations calling for the abolition of the Chinese and Tamil vernacular schools.

Hanif and Hasan said that I am ignorant of the vernacular schools and why there is a need to do away with them.

Since the case against the vernacular schools is being heard in the court of law, any statement on this subject might be regarded as sub judice.

Moreover, the case against the vernacular schools is rationalised on the grounds that students without the benefit of having Malay as the medium of instruction might lose out in getting good jobs in comparison with those students who attend national schools with Malay as the medium of instruction.

Such an argument makes no sense as students from vernacular schools are found to be proficient in Malay, English, and their mother tongue.

Both Hanif (above) and Hasan are not neutral parties when it comes to the subject of vernacular schools.

They are a party to the case that calls for the abolition of vernacular schools.

Calling for the abolition of vernacular schools does not necessarily endow both of them with knowledge and understanding of these schools and why they are detrimental to students.

Hanif and Hasan might think that they are clever by giving a rational and logical answer as to why vernacular schools have to be done away with.

Thus, by talking of the long-term interests of the students in vernacular schools, they are trying to give the impression of neutrality and well-wishers of students in these schools.

I don’t think that the leopard has changed its spot.

It is just that those initiating the case with their advisers are camouflaging their racism and hatred for the vernacular schools by adopting a benign posture.

They have accused me of being ignorant of the vernacular schools. Maybe in their haste to attack, they forgot to mention where I went wrong on the vernacular schools.

Against the Federal Constitution

If I am ignorant of these schools and why they exist, what can I say of these two eminent personalities?

Are they super-smart so much so that they have all the information at their fingertips?

It is not they are stupid, but they simply refuse to acknowledge the diversity of our education system.

The case against the vernacular schools is against the Federal Constitution of the country.

The supreme law of the land gives inalienable rights to different ethnic communities inclusive of their educational system.

Surely, Hanif, who cannot restrain himself from attacking others, should know the constitution. If not, he should not have been the former IGP.

I have given my reasons earlier as to why I defend the vernacular system of education. It is not disjointed from the national system but integrated. Their popularity need not be elaborated.

The argument that by bringing up matter that was being heard in the court is sub judice is untenable.

By the same token, Hanif and Hasan are equally guilty of sub judice by criticising me for bringing up the matter of the vernacular school in the public.  MKINI

P RAMASAMY is Perai assemblyperson and Penang deputy chief minister II. MKINI

