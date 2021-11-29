COMPLACENT MALAYSIA SHRUGS OFF OMICRON PANIC – DESPITE DETECTING A COVID CASE ON 1ST DAY OF REOPENING TRAVEL LANE WITH SINGAPORE – ‘IT IS TOO EARLY TO TALK ABOUT IT. THE PUBLIC GETS ANGRY WHEN THEY HEAR ‘MCO’

A Covid-19 case was detected at the Johor Causeway entry point on the first day of the Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane today, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the case was detected through RTK-Antigen on-arrival testing conducted at the international entry point.

“This matter is being verified through the RT-PCR test,” he told a news conference after officiating a Covid-19 personnel appreciation ceremony at the National Health Institute in Shah Alam today.

He said the Johor Bahru district health office (PKD) was doing risk assessment on those who travelled on the same bus as the individual to decide whether they need to be quarantined or subjected to other restrictions.

“Although there is one (positive) case, I do not consider it as something which can derail the VTL. Instead, it should be an example of how pre-departure and on-arrival testing and the like are necessary preventive measures.

“There will be positive cases. The important things are our diagnostic capability and requirements as well as the risk assessment undertaken when such cases happen,” he added.

Khairy said today was an important day for Malaysia and Singapore as it marked the reopening of their borders which had been closed for about 20 months.

“When we receive further information this afternoon, we will issue a statement on the VTL status,” he said. – Bernama

