HELLO SHAFIE, GOODBYE ANWAR! WARISAN IS ON THE WAY – TO TIE UP WITH MUDA – AND TARGET SELECTED SEATS IN ‘MALAYA’ – ‘WE HAVE TO BE SELECTIVE. WE DO NOT HAVE ENOUGH TIME’

PARTI Warisan Sabah, which is set to launch its peninsular wing on December 17, will only focus on certain areas, with a line-up of acting leaders already in mind, president Mohd Shafie Apdal said.

The Sabah-based opposition party should not have “unrealistic ambitions” such as expecting to have divisions in every location, Shafie was quoted as saying in Putatan, Sabah, last night, by Free Malaysia Today.

By focusing on specific areas, it will be able to make a bigger impact in the 15th general election, the Semporna MP added.

“We have to be selective. There are some areas where we will not open divisions because we do not have enough time,” he said.

In these selected states and parliamentary seats, Warisan has identified people who can be acting leaders.

He did not name the states or seats but said he had met the people concerned in Kuala Lumpur.

Shafie added that Warisan would work closely with youth-based party Muda, which has not been registered and is in legal dispute with the Home Ministry.

Shafie said he has discussed co-operation with Muda leaders, including Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Shafie had said previously that Warisan was willing to let Muda candidates campaign on the Sabah party’s ticket.

Warisan is not part of Pakatan Harapan but was its ally in the 2018 general election in Sabah, and was part of the PH federal government that was subsequently formed.

The party was founded by Shafie, who quit Umno in 2016.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.