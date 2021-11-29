ISMAIL SABRI – ‘SPENDTHRIFT’ OR ‘CLASSICAL BRAIN’ OR PURE ‘TURTLE EGGS’? – WHICHEVER, PM NOW PROPOSES REVIVAL OF HSR – JUST MONTHS AFTER PAYING RM320 MIL COMPENSATION TO SINGAPORE FOR TERMINATING IT – YET ISMAIL DOESN’T REALIZE WHAT A CLOWN HE HAS MADE OF HIMSELF & MALAYSIA – AS HE CONTINUES TO BUSY HIMSELF SPLURGING PUBLIC FUNDS BY APPOINTING 3 SPECIAL ADVISERS FOR RM150K A MONTH – AS IF HIS MINISTERS ARE TOO BRAINLESS TO HELP HIM!
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has proposed a revival of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) after his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin terminated the project at a cost of RM320 million.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the proposed revival was conveyed to him by Ismail Sabri during a bilateral meeting in the city-state today.
“The prime minister (Ismail Sabri) has suggested the revival of discussions on the HSR, and I responded to the PM that Singapore and Malaysia previously reached an agreement to terminally terminate the HSR project, and this was amicably settled and closed.
“Nevertheless, Singapore is open to fresh proposals from Malaysia on the HSR project, and the two ministries of transport will discuss the matter.
“Singapore looks forward to receiving more details from Malaysia so that we can study them and consider the matter again – starting from a clean slate,” Lee was quoted as saying by Bernama.
Lee was speaking at a joint press conference with Ismail Sabri who is in Singapore for an official visit.
The KL-Singapore HSR agreement lapsed on Dec 31, 2020.
Singapore Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung previously said a stumbling block that led to the termination of the project was because Malaysia had wanted to remove the joint-tender mechanism under AsstsCo.
Ong said AssetsCo was necessary to ensure accountability and its removal was a fundamental departure from the HSR bilateral agreement and was unacceptable.
At the time, Muhyiddin’s government justified that the proposed model would be too costly amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
A new model, it said, would give Putrajaya the freedom to appoint local contractors and consultants.
Malaysia forked out a total of S$102.8 million (RM320.07 million) to Singapore as compensation for aborting the project. MKINI
Kepong MP: Why does PM need three advisers costing RM150,000 a month?
KUALA LUMPUR — DAP’s Lim Lip Eng today questioned the need for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to appoint three advisers, each costing RM50,000, especially at a time when the nation’s coffers are running low.
The Kepong MP pointed out that there were already relevant ministers to provide advice in the areas that the trio were appointed to give their advice: religion, health, as well as law and human rights.
“Does Ismail not trust his cabinet ministers [sic] to provide him the feedback that he needs, or are they deemed to be incompetent?” Lim asked in a statement.
“If they are unable to perform their functions, at least they have officers who can be called upon to advise the prime minister, unless of course, Ismail Sabri can no longer trust anyone from within his cabinet colleagues,” he added.
“Ismail Sabri has just three months ago appointed Senator Idris Ahmad as the Religious Affairs minister. If he can no longer trust Idris because he is from PAS, the prime minister should replace him with Jamil.
“Both PM and Idris owe the public an explanation as it involves a lot of taxpayers’ money every month just to upkeep the two key positions, especially at a time when people are trying to make ends meet.
“On everyone’s mind now is how to put food on the table, pay bills and raise children,” said Lim.
He added that Ismail Sabri should instead spend resources to address inflation and the rise in price for everyday goods, which according to Lim is largely caused by “domestic issues”, not Covid-19.
“Therefore, if anything, Ismail Sabri should replace all three advisers with a team of well-qualified economic advisers to help the government in bringing the country back on track again,” he said.
Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad in a parliamentary written reply to Pandan MP Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on November 13, had said that Ismail Sabri has three advisers, each costing RM50,000 including their staff.
It is understood that Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman is the law and human rights adviser, while the health adviser is still unknown. MALAY MAIL
