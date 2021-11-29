Groups slam Loke for making Anwar ‘scapegoat’ for PH’s Melaka loss

PETALING JAYA: Two pro-Anwar Ibrahim groups have slammed DAP organising secretary Loke Siew Fook for his call to stop making Anwar Ibrahim the sole Pakatan Harapan candidate following the coalition’s defeat in the recent Melaka elections.

Otai Reformis secretary Abdul Razak Ismail said a post-mortem should have been carried out to find the real cause of PH’s defeat instead of making Anwar a scapegoat.

He said the Melaka polls were a whole new ball game for PH because of the SOPs that were enforced, which limited the party’s ability to hold ceramahs and house-to-house visits.

“We object to Loke’s suggestion to replace Anwar as there are no leaders who have the charisma that can rival his stature so far,” Razak said at a press conference.

Gabungan Bertindak Memorandum Rakyat Malaysia president Mustapa Mansor, in criticising Loke, said he should have discussed the issue at the presidential council meeting instead of making a public statement.

Noting that nearly 20% of voters in Melaka did not cast their ballots, he said if more voters had shown up, PH could have provided stiffer competition to Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.

Loke was also reported by Malaysian Insight as saying the coalition should talk more about the reform agenda than about Anwar being prime minister.

Meanwhile, in light of the recent increase in the prices of goods, both groups urged the public to protest against the price hikes.

“We will give the government one week to bring the prices down. If not, all Malaysians should come together and protest,” Razak said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

