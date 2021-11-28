MUHYIDDIN TAKES THE FIGHT TO NAJIB’S HOME STATE – EVEN AS ‘ZERO’ ANWAR SCAMPERS TO LOOK FOR A SAFE SEAT AS FAR AWAY AS JOHOR! – PN TO CONTEST IN ALL FEDERAL & STATE SEATS IN PAHANG IN GE15

Perikatan Nasional to contest in all 14 parliament, 42 state seats in Pahang in GE15

KUANTAN: Perikatan Nasional intends to contest in all 14 Parliament seats and 42 state seats in Pahang in the coming 15th general election (GE15), said Pahang Perikatan chairman Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

As preparation, he said discussion on seat allocations between parties in Perikatan, namely Bersatu, PAS, and Gerakan were at the initial stage with each party sending two representatives in the talk which was held in a cordial environment.

“The three parties agree that there should be an initial discussion and the small group would discuss candidly to work out the seat allocation formula for GE15.

“For the time being, the gist on the seats to be contested by the parties involved have to be referred to the respective party committees before it is finalised,” he said.

Saifuddin who was also Pahang Bersatu chief said this in a media conference after attending the Indera Mahkota Bersatu division annual conference at Kompleks Dagangan Mahkota here on Sunday (Nov 27).

Asked on the relations between Pahang Bersatu and PAS following the close ties the party has with Pahang UMNO which led to the setting up of Muafakat Nasional in the Cameron Highlands by-election, Saifuddin said they (Bersatu and PAS) had strong relations.

As preparation for GE15, Saifuddin who was also Foreign Minister said the priority of Bersatu Pahang at the moment was to heed to call of the president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to set up many branches and increase membership to prepare the party’s machinery. – Bernama

SIMPANG RENGGAM: It is still too early to decide on where to contest in the coming 15th General Election (GE15), says PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Opposition Leader said this when asked to comment on a news report that he was looking for a few potential seats where he would contest during his working visit to Johor, aside from welcoming Simpang Renggam MP Dr Maszlee Malik to PKR.

Anwar said the report might have been mere “speculation” due to his working visits to Kluang and Simpang Renggam.

“It is still too early to talk about this (where to contest).

“The news might have come out due to my visit to Johor. But I am not saying no,” he said when met by reporters at Dewan Kampung Baru Machap here on Saturday (Nov 27).

When asked to comment on Maszlee’s decision to join PKR, Anwar said it was a good move as Maszlee could fill the new line-up of young leaders in the party.

“He is young, and I am confident that he will fortify our leadership line,” he said.

When asked whether Maszlee would maintain his Simpang Renggam seat in GE15, Anwar said there were no decisions on the matter yet, but the top leaders of PKR will take into consideration Maszlee’s services to the people.

“We have not made any decision on which seat will be contested, but we will look at his performance in Simpang Renggam as he is very close to the people here.

“We will also look into his experience during his tenure as a minister,” he added. ANN

