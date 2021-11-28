BOMBSHELL – THE ROCKET IS BACK! AND NO ALLOWING ‘BAD BRAND NAME’ ANWAR TO RIDE ON IT – DAP STARTS TO DISENTANGLE ITSELF FROM COMMON HARAPAN LOGO & PM CANDIDATE MODEL – EVEN AS ANALYSTS URGE ‘ZERO’ PKR & AMANAH TO MERGE – BEFORE VOTERS THROW OUT ALL 3 OUT DUE TO ONE BAD ‘CRAZED TO BE PM’ APPLE – INDEED SO TOXIC IS ANWAR, PN IS NOW UMNO-BN’S MAIN RIVAL & NOT HARAPAN

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke said with the changing political situation in the country, the opposition may want to shift from its past belief that there must be a common logo and prime minister candidate to win an election.

“During the May 9 (2018) election, people focussed on the need for a common logo and having a prime ministerial candidate in order to inspire confidence in voters to support us.

“But after the May 9 election and three changes of governments, the model has changed,” he said in an interview with Astro AEC.

Loke said this raises the question of whether a common logo for Pakatan Harapan was still necessary for the next election.

“I am of the opinion that, at this stage, it would be best if everyone used their own logo. Because everyone has their own strength.

“DAP has its own strengths and we can maintain our strength. If PKR, by using their own logo can also maintain their strength, then we can still combine our strengths.

“It is still the combined strength of Harapan but the approach is different. It’s like during the March 8, 2008 and May 5, 2013 elections.

“Everyone can still win even though there isn’t a common logo,” he said in the interview.

This position is a shift from DAP’s push for Harapan to use their common logo in the Malacca polls which took place last week (Nov 20).

However, Harapan as a whole suffered in the election, dragged down by a low turnout, voter disillusionment, and anger at Amanah and PKR’s decision to file Umno defectors as candidates.

DAP and Amanah only retained half of their seats, down from eight to four and two to one respectively. PKR, which had three seats previously, was wiped out.

BN secured a two-thirds majority in the Malacca polls, winning 21 out of 28 seats while Perikatan Nasional (PN) took two.

Loke acknowledged that under the current configuration, Harapan needed to expand beyond its urban base.

At present, Harapan comprises PKR, DAP, Amanah, and Sabah-based Upko.

He added that any cooperation with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad who leads Pejuang is also difficult as it will upset their support base.

“Everyone can rely on their respective parties and logos but if our goal is the same, we can sit down and discuss.

“So a broad coalition does not necessarily mean having the same logo,” he said. MKINI