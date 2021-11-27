MORE MUCK-UP BY OVERLY GUNG-HO EDUCATION MINISTER? AFTER SURPRISE EARLIER-THAN-EXPECTED REOPENING, PRIMARY SCHOOLS MUST NOW TEST AT LEAST 10% OF STUDENT POPULATION – AND NO SIGHT OF VACCINATIONS FOR THE UNDER-12 TILL NOW

Covid-19: Primary school students required to undergo weekly tests starting next week, says Khairy

PUTRAJAYA: Primary school pupils must undergo weekly Covid-19 tests from next week, says Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said this is part of the new National Testing Strategy, which has just been published by his ministry.

“This strategy will clearly outline who needs to undergo Covid-19 tests and when, and whether RT-PCR tests or self-tests need to be taken.

“One of the things in the National Testing Strategy is for primary schools where students under the age of eligibility to receive vaccines must perform weekly Covid-19 tests.

“The tests need to be conducted on at least 10% of the student population in the school. The students will take turns getting tested each week,” he told a press conference here on Friday (Nov 26).

Khairy said the weekly testing strategy was to prevent the emergence of Covid-19 clusters at schools.

The National Testing Strategy document can be viewed at https://covid-19.moh.gov.my/ reopeningsafely/nts

ANN

