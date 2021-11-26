BOMBSHELL – PAS OFFICIALLY DUMPS MN FOR PN – FOR THE SAKE OF A ‘MULTIRACIAL SOCIETY’ THAT HADI CLAIMS ONLY POSSIBLE UNDER PN – DESPITE PN BEING PERCEIVED AS A ‘MALAY-MUSLIMS ONLY’ PACT

PAS ditches Muafakat, president says party is ‘shackled’

PAS has finally made it clear its cooperation with Umno under the Muafakat Nasional (MN) banner is over and it would prefer to work with the Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Party president Abdul Hadi Awang said MN, an alliance formed in 2018, is an incomplete union without the participation of the non-Malays.

“PAS rejects MN as this union is shackled by a cooperation only Umno and PAS. PAS is against an ideology that denies the existence of a multiracial society that needs to be under a bigger notion that is Perikatan Nasional,” Hadi said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

He said PAS could still accept MN, but only if it is not in conflict with PN’s larger and more powerful agenda of uniting the people.

