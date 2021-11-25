OMG! KELANTAN FOLK MUST KICK OUT PAS – ALREADY IN PUTRAJAYA & ZOOMING AROUND IN VELLFIRES – BUT THEIR STAUNCHEST BASE KELANTAN STILL GETTING ‘COMPASSIONATE MONEY WANG EHSAN’ – WITH NO SIGN OF OIL ROYALTY AT ALL! – MIGHT AS WELL HADI & CO HAVE STUCK WITH PAKATAN RAKYAT – INSTEAD OF TURNING INTO ‘GREEDY FOR LOOT’ POLITICAL PROSTITUTES – WITH VOTERS THE LAST THING ON THEIR MATERIALISTIC MINDS

No oil royalty, only ‘wang ehsan’ for Kelantan

PETALING JAYA: The federal government will not pay oil royalty to any state in Peninsular Malaysia, including Kelantan, finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said.

He said Kelantan will continue to receive “wang ehsan” (compassionate money) for petroleum produced off its coast.

In a written reply in the Dewan Rakyat, Tengku Zafrul said although petroleum production is being carried out close to Kelantan, they are taking place outside the state’s waters.

He said the “wang ehsan” is to help Kelantan implement projects and programmes that will benefit the people.

He was responding to a question from Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PAS-Pasir Mas) on whether the federal government will be paying Kelantan oil royalty, as claimed by the state government.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.