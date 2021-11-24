TO DEFLECT ATTENTION FROM HIS GREEDY & KLEPTOCRATIC ACTIONS, CONCEITED NAJIB ASKS IF KIT SIANG WANTS TO DATE HIM – BUT IT LOOKS LIKE APART FROM ROSMAH, ONLY TUN ISMAIL’S SON IS INTERESTED – ‘CAN I AS SON OF EX-DPM ASK, LIKE NAJIB, FOR A GOVT PROPERTY?’

Can I as the son of Tun Dr Ismail ask, like Najib, for a govt property?

Life is unfair. When Tunku Abdul Rahman retired, Kenny Hills was renamed Bukit Tunku and our first prime minister was given a house at the foot of Bukit Tunku.

When Abdul Razak Hussein passed away, his widow and family were given a house on Jalan Eaton just off Circular Road which was renamed Jalan Tun Razak.

When my father (Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman) died, he died as acting prime minister in a house he owned. My mother had to surrender the government car and received nothing from the Razak government except for a pension that my father was entitled to.

Several government properties were named after my father but some – such as the Tun Ismail Atomic Research Centre (Pusat Penyelidikan Atom Tun Dr Ismail or PUSPATI) – were renamed during Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s premiership.

A memorial budgetted for, and supposedly to be implemented by the National Archives, has not taken off and many Malaysians, as a result, have largely forgotten Dr Ismail and the ideals he fought and lived for.

Would it be proper for me, as his eldest son, to ask for fairness from the government to an entitlement now as passed by Parliament?

What can subsequent governments since Razak’s premiership point to that was given to my family, even as a token, of the nation’s gratitude?

Can I at least ask for seed capital or an asset I could monetise to set up a fund for scholarships in my father’s name, The Tun Dr Ismail Scholarship, which incidentally was Maybank’s proposed tribute to him as ex-chairman of Malayan Banking, but which never took off?

My late father asked for no reward or recognition for the work he did, voluntarily and willingly giving his life for to the nation he loved, and it would not be proper for me to burden the nation with any guilt or regret for not giving material wealth as reward.

But I do ask that his vision and ideals for the nation as recorded in his Hansard speeches and his policy pronouncements be enshrined and imparted as education in schools and universities so that we can be a better nation. FMT

Tawfik Ismail is the former MP for Sungai Benut 

Do you want to date me, Najib mocks Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: Najib Razak has mocked Lim Kit Siang over his latest social media post, with the former prime minister laughing off what he said was the DAP leader’s fixation on him.

The Pekan MP said Lim would allude to him every day and wondered if the DAP supremo would lose his appetite if he failed to mention him by name.

“Or do you want to date me?” he asked in a Facebook post.

Najib was replying to Lim who had said the wors outcome from the recently-concluded Melaka election was that he (Najib) could be named the country’s 10th prime minister.

Two days before the state election in Melaka, Najib said he had been made the main target of propaganda by Barisan Nasional’s rivals, despite not being a candidate.

In 2019, Najib had also questioned Lim’s “obsession” with him after the latter repeatedly issued statements against him although Najib was no longer the prime minister or BN chairman.

Then, Najib was responding to Lim’s claim that he was banking on a BN victory in the Cameron Highlands by-election to pave the way for his return to power.

A few days later, Najib said he found Lim’s obsession with him a little creepy, noting that he had been mentioned over 11,000 times in the Iskandar Puteri MP’s blog.

Lim, however, dismissed the idea saying Najib could not be “more wrong”.

He said he would not be interested in Najib one bit if he did not have the distinction of being the only Malaysian “who had wrought the greatest damage to Malaysia both to the present and future generations with his kleptocratic legacy”. FMT

