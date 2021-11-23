MALACCANS WILL MISS DAP FROG NORHIZAM’S ANTICS? – BUT SURELY HE CAN ALWAYS JOIN THE CIRCUS AS A CLOWN TOGETHER WITH PAL ‘ZERO’ ANWAR – AFTER LOSING HIS DEPOSIT IN STATE POLLS

PETALING JAYA: Former Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee says he believes the rakyat will miss him now that he is no longer an elected representative.

“After this, people will not know Pengkalan Batu. I made Pengkalan Batu popular. People will miss my antics in the state assembly.

“Because people want to see me debate, an issue will become popular when Pengkalan Batu debates. Even the whole of Malaysia pays attention. Now that I am not there, who will be the hero? We’ll see,” he told FMT.

Norhizam, known as “YB Viral”, failed to defend the Pengkalan Batu seat as an independent in last Saturday’s Melaka state elections and even lost his deposit. He only managed to garner 1,218 votes in the five-cornered fight won by Barisan Nasional’s Kalsom Nordin.

The candidate from his former party DAP, Muhamad Danish Zainudin, lost to Kalsom by just 131 votes.

Norhizam, a former Melaka executive councillor, was among the four assemblymen whose defection triggered the fall of the previous state administration.

Asked whether he had any regrets over his actions, he said he had none.

“Why should I regret it? I put my position and huge salary on the line, who else would dare to do so? I challenge (anyone) with a huge salary, position, to become a regular citizen again,” he said, adding his defeat in Pengkalan Batu was a loss to voters.

Norhizam said he had given his all while serving as an assemblyman, but the people still voted for parties, rather than proven candidates.

“I don’t think anyone can match me. I work 24 hours, so if I have given my 100%. My successor must work 150% harder or twice as hard. If not, the voters will punish her in the next election.”

On his plans for the future, Norhizam said he was open to working with any party if his services were required.

“If I’m needed, if they (political parties) see that I can still do work, I will make a comeback in GE15,” he said, adding he had a good track record.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.