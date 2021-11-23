YES, UMNO-BN IS BACK – WITH ALL THEIR DIRTY TRICKS! – ‘60% OF SABAHANS & SARAWAKIANS WANT SECESSION,’ BUT JEFFREY KITINGAN GETS AWAY SCOT-FREE – ‘GROWING SECESSION CALLS IN SABAH,’ YET WARISAN’S AZIS JAMMAN SUMMONED BY COPS

Cops summon Sepanggar MP over Sabah secession speech in Parliament

Sepanggar MP Azis Jamman has been summoned by the police for investigation following his speech in the Dewan Rakyat earlier this month, where he said there were growing secession calls within Sabah.

The Warisan lawmaker expressed disappointment over the move and is standing his ground.

“I want Sabahans as well as other Malaysians to know that today I have been called in by the police over my speech which touched on the rights of Sabahans. (It is) quite disappointing.

“I have been told this matter is being investigated and I do not know whether I will be charged or not but I stand by whatever I mentioned in Parliament previously,” Azis said in a press conference in Parliament today.

He also questioned why he was the only MP called in by the police over this issue as there were other lawmakers who had talked about the same matter in their Budget 2022 speeches.

“There were other MPs who spoke up on the same issue but quite surprisingly, I am the only one who has been called up and investigated.

“I hope the government can give an explanation on this,” he added.

On Nov 9, Azis warned that calls for Sabah to secede were growing within the state due to the “unfair” allocations in Budget 2022.

Keningau MP Jeffrey Kitingan had also claimed some 60 percent of East Malaysians were calling for Sabah and Sarawak to secede.

The Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) president had said many were dissatisfied with the insufficient allocation for Sabah and Sarawak in Budget 2022. Star is part of the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

Parliamentarians have legal immunity to speak freely in the Dewan Rakyat, but this does not apply to cases involving the Sedition Act 1948.

MKINI

