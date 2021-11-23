Bilut assemblyperson Lee Chin Chen had refused to retract his remarks calling for PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s resignation as opposition leader, according to Pahang PKR chief Fuziah Salleh.

Fuziah said this is after Lee had ignored a 24-hour notice issued by Pahang PKR over his call made following Pakatan Harapan’s loss in the recently concluded Malacca state polls.

“We gave 24-hour notice for YB Bilut to retract his remarks. But he refused,” Fuziah told Malaysiakini.

Lee had the day before yesterday prompted an outcry from PKR leaders following his suggestion that Anwar should step down and for Harapan to find a new consensus as soon as possible.

Failing that, Lee, who is also Pahang state opposition leader, said DAP must consider the possibility of quitting Harapan.

In another Facebook posting yesterday, Lee likened himself to the child in the literary folktale The Emperor’s New Clothes who had innocently exposed the naked truth.

It was only after the child had spoken that everyone else, who were previously fooled into believing the emperor was dressed in a fancy new garment, agreed he was actually naked.

“I am only the kid in the fairy tale The Emperor’s New Clothes,” said Lee without elaborating further.

When contacted by Malaysiakini today, he refused to comment further.

Fuziah also shared Pahang PKR’s statement that described Lee’s call as being “uncivilised and devoid of respect” for Harapan partners that had collectively appointed Anwar as federal opposition leader.

“Only the Harapan presidential council has the right to determine Anwar’s position as opposition leader and Harapan chairperson, not by any other party or a state assemblyperson.

“Pahang PKR’s view is in line and consistent with statements issued by DAP’s Lim Kit Siang, Amanah’s Hanipa Maidin and a few other leaders who wished for the current opposition leader to be retained,” said Pahang PKR.

“Therefore, Pahang PKR believes that YB Bilut should continue to focus on improving his performance as state opposition leader, rather than reviewing the parliamentary opposition leader,” it added.

Others from PKR who had defended Anwar included PKR Youth leaders and Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador who said the Port Dickson MP should not be made to shoulder all the blame for collective decisions made by the Harapan presidential council.

Observers, including from within Harapan, had partly attributed the coalition’s dismal performance to a decision made to field Idris Haron and Nor Azman Hassan, formerly from Umno and Bersatu.

PKR suffered a heavy defeat, losing in all 11 seats it contested, with coalition partners DAP and Amanah picking up four and one seat respectively.

MKINI

