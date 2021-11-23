WITH SUPER SPEED, AZMIN CARTEL FORMS NEW MULTIRACIAL PARTY ‘PARTI BANGSA MALAYSIA’ – WITH THE LIKES OF LARRY SNG & STEVEN CHOONG HELPING TO FRONT IT – JUST IN TIME TO ‘COLLECT’ MORE PKR MPs FLEEING THE ANWAR HOLOCAUST?

PETALING JAYA: The newest party in Malaysia’s political arena, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), is eager to hit the ground running, its president Mohamad Sukri Yusri said.

“Our party is for all Malaysians. PBM is multiracial and we aim to fight for a moderate Malaysia. We intend to carry out reforms and to do what is right for the country,” Sukri said.

He said there was a need to change the narrative from race-based parties and coalitions of race-based parties to truly multi-racial parties.

“PBM hopes to be a torchbearer in bringing about a Malaysian political consciousness,” he said.

PBM deputy president Larry Sng told FMT that all the affairs of the party, rebranded from the Sarawak Workers Party (SWP), were in order and that it was just waiting for the formalities to be over.

The Julau MP said that on Oct 27, SWP’s name was changed to PBM and the new party’s constitution was approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS). It held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Nov 14, when the new line-up of leaders was elected.

The new line-up also includes senior vice-president Steven Choong, who is Tebrau MP, as well as supreme council members Engga Unchat and Lavenia Mawas.

Engga and Lavenia were both leaders in SWP.

Sng said the party had dealt with a “minor issue” when a person claiming to be Engga sought the RoS’ advice on conducting an annual general meeting (AGM) for SWP after PBM had received the necessary approvals from RoS.

“We were queried on the email purportedly sent by Engga. We knew, of course, that it was false,” said Sng.

Engga has since signed a statutory declaration that he no longer holds a post in SWP.

“I never wrote any letter to the RoS seeking an AGM. I am a PBM member and I even flew down to KL to meet with RoS and deny the claims of the impostor (who had reached out to RoS),” said Engga.

Several independent MPs and those unhappy with their parties are expected to pledge support for PBM.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.