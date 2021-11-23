TERESA COOKS UP A STORM – SIAKAP FOR ONLY RM9.99 – ‘COOK IT YOURSELF & EAT IN KL. MUCH CHEAPER THAN RM1,000 DISH CHARGED IN LANGKAWI’

Siakap anyone? It’s a RM9.99 Teresa Kok special

PETALING JAYA: A siakap meal for RM1,000? Why not do it yourself at home for only RM9.99, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok said in a tongue in cheek posting today, taking a stab at a recent controversy over a Langkawi restaurant bill.

She said she had bought a siakap (sea bass) weighing 400gm for RM9.99 at a local grocery in her constituency.

“I cooked this siakap in the oven and it was enough for three people. The fish I bought in KL is much cheaper than the 7kg siakap dish which costs RM1,000 served at a restaurant in Langkawi.

“So, if you want to eat siakap, cook it yourself and eat in KL,” she posted on Facebook, with photographs of the fish and her meal.

The restaurant price of a siakap meal featured in news reports early this month when a customer of a floating restaurant in Langkawi complained on social media about his bill of RM1,968.80 for a siakap weighing 7.48kg.

The domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry said yesterday that the case was being referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act for the restaurant’s alleged failure to maintain proper documents.

Deputy minister Rosol Wahid said action had been taken against 21 premises for various offences since Nov 6 in an operation named “Ops Menu”. Inspections had been done at 2,800 premises, including restaurants, and the operation will continue until Dec 31.

-https://www.freemalaysiatoday.com/

.