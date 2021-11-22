NOW MUHYIDDIN, HAMZAH & ERMIEYATI TOLD TO QUIT FOR DISASTROUS MALACCA OUTCOME – BUT REDZUAN DENIES DOING IT – SO WHO COULD THE ‘SLANDEROUS’ QUARTERS BE? – MAHATHIR? AZMIN CARTEL? OR HIDDEN UMNO HANDS?

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu Supreme Council member Mohd Redzuan Yusof has denied a statement that went viral on social media, in which he had supposedly urged three of the party leaders to resign following their lacklustre performance in the Melaka polls.

The Alor Gajah MP said the statement was slanderous and ill-intentioned.

“The statement that had slanderous elements was the responsibility of parties who were desperate and disappointed, and had ill-intentions to divide the Bersatu leadership,” he said, according to a Berita Harian report.

In the statement that went viral, Redzuan reportedly urged Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin and Masjid Tanah leader Mas Ermieyati Samsudin to resign.

The statement alleged that the loss by Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Bersatu in Saturday’s polls was a protest by the rakyat who could not accept them and that the party’s campaign had failed.

PN contested in all 28 seats, fielding 15 candidates from Bersatu, eight from PAS and five from Gerakan.

However, only two PN candidates won – Mohd Aleef Yusof in Sungai Udang and Mohd Yadzil Yaakub in Bemban.

Aleef received 6,789 votes, defeating Mohamad Ali Mohamad from Barisan Nasional, who had 6,259 votes, Hasmorni Tamby from Pakatan Harapan (2,035) and independent Mohd Zahar Hashim (471).

He won by a surprise 530-vote majority, defeating Ali, who is the Melaka Umno deputy chief and leader of the party’s Tangga Batu division.

Yadzil, meanwhile, received 4,211 votes to defeat BN’s Koh Chin Han (3,883) and PH’s Tey Kok Kiew (3,095) and two independents who lost their deposits.

Mas Ermieyati, who was named as PN’s chief minister candidate, failed in her attempt to grab the Tanjung Bidara seat from Ab Rauf Yusoh of BN. She polled 3,195 votes against Rauf’s 3,559 and Zainal Hassan of PH (489).

