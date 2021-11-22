PAS STAYS PROMISCUOUS, CRANKS UP ‘MALAY-MUSLIMS ONLY’ SENTIMENT BY ATTACKING ‘MASSIVE REJECTION’ DAP – PAS SPIRITUAL LEADER REFUSES TO CUT TIES WITH MUHYIDDIN – BUT ‘WILL WORK TOWARDS BRINGING BERSATU INTO MN’ – LOOKS LIKE UMNO WILL HAVE TO ACCEPT BERSATU IF IT WANTS PAS – EVEN AS HADI & CO INSIST THEIR PERFORMANCE & PN’S IN MALACCA WAS ‘IMPRESSIVE’

PETALING JAYA: PAS, fresh from its defeat in all the eight seats it contested in Melaka, says the grassroots members appear to prefer going with Umno under Muafakat Nasional (MN) in the next general election.
However, the party’s spiritual leader, Hashim Jasin, said this does not mean the party will forsake its erstwhile ally Bersatu in Perikatan Nasional (PN).
“We admit that the grassroots want MN. So we hope Umno will work towards strengthening the partnership in future elections.”
Hashim said that despite PAS’ loss in Melaka and PN winning a mere two seats, they were happy Melaka did not fall into the hands of Pakatan Harapan.
Last Saturday, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi told PAS to find a political friend, not a “share partner”, following the Islamist party’s “knockout” in the Melaka polls.
Puad, in response to a congratulatory message sent by Bachok MP Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz on Barisan Nasional’s landslide victory in the polls, said a “share partner” prioritised profits over friendship, alluding to PAS’ decision to side with PN in the state election.
Nik Abduh was among the PAS leaders who wanted the party to maintain cooperation with Umno rather than PN. FMT
PH component parties too dependent on DAP, says PAS man
PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) devastating loss in the Melaka polls proved that the coalition’s component parties are too dependent on DAP, PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said.
The Pasir Mas MP said PH’s defeat in most of the seats it won in the last general election, with the exception of four seats won by DAP and one by Amanah, was a “massive rejection” of the coalition by Melakans.
“Despite the fear-mongering tactics, PKR and Amanah were rejected by the majority of the Malay voters in the seats contested by them. If PH continues to play with harmful sentiments that threaten national unity and the harmony of the Malaysian Family, it is not impossible that only DAP will remain and the other parties will fall,” he said.
Fadhli said PAS and PN performed well in the polls, which he described as “impressive” for a coalition that was seen as the “underdogs”.
“Despite preliminary analyses showing that PN would lose all the seats it was contesting, it managed to wrest two seats from Barisan Nasional (BN) and DAP, as well as being the ‘runner-up’ in several Malay-majority seats.
“PAS also recorded an encouraging result when it almost seized the Serkam seat, losing with a slim majority of 79 votes. It also recorded an increase in votes in all the seats it contested with the exception of Duyong, despite the drop in voter turnout,” he said.
He said the performance of PAS and PN should not be underestimated as they showed they could provide tough competition to BN in its fortresses.
