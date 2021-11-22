PAS STAYS PROMISCUOUS, CRANKS UP ‘MALAY-MUSLIMS ONLY’ SENTIMENT BY ATTACKING ‘MASSIVE REJECTION’ DAP – PAS SPIRITUAL LEADER REFUSES TO CUT TIES WITH MUHYIDDIN – BUT ‘WILL WORK TOWARDS BRINGING BERSATU INTO MN’ – LOOKS LIKE UMNO WILL HAVE TO ACCEPT BERSATU IF IT WANTS PAS – EVEN AS HADI & CO INSIST THEIR PERFORMANCE & PN’S IN MALACCA WAS ‘IMPRESSIVE’

PAS says grassroots prefer Umno but it will not forsake Bersatu

PETALING JAYA: PAS, fresh from its defeat in all the eight seats it contested in Melaka, says the grassroots members appear to prefer going with Umno under Muafakat Nasional (MN) in the next general election.

However, the party’s spiritual leader, Hashim Jasin, said this does not mean the party will forsake its erstwhile ally Bersatu in Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“While the members at the grassroots generally prefer to be with Umno in GE15, we do not want to sever our ties with Bersatu. In fact, we will work towards bringing the party into MN to foster the unity of ummah,” he told Utusan Malaysia today.

“We admit that the grassroots want MN. So we hope Umno will work towards strengthening the partnership in future elections.”

Hashim said that despite PAS’ loss in Melaka and PN winning a mere two seats, they were happy Melaka did not fall into the hands of Pakatan Harapan.

Last Saturday, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi told PAS to find a political friend, not a “share partner”, following the Islamist party’s “knockout” in the Melaka polls.

Puad, in response to a congratulatory message sent by Bachok MP Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz on Barisan Nasional’s landslide victory in the polls, said a “share partner” prioritised profits over friendship, alluding to PAS’ decision to side with PN in the state election.

Nik Abduh was among the PAS leaders who wanted the party to maintain cooperation with Umno rather than PN. FMT

