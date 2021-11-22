IF ANWAR DOESN’T RESIGN – THEN DAP MUST QUIT HARAPAN! DAP REP SAYS WHAT NEEDS TO BE SAID – INDEED, GO BACK TO THE ROCKET, NO POINT LATCHING ON TO PARASITIC LEADERS WHO KEEP CHANGING STANCES – ACCEPT THE CURRENT MALAY SENTIMENT & LIVE TO FIGHT ANOTHER DAY – THE MOST IMPORTANT IS DAP’S CREDIBILITY WITH THE NON-MALAYS MUST NOT BECOME COLLATERAL DAMAGE IN THE ‘NUMBERS GAME’

DAP rep wants Anwar to step down after Malacca polls

A DAP lawmaker has urged Anwar Ibrahim to step down as the opposition leader and take a back seat following Pakatan Harapan’s defeat in the recently concluded Malacca state election.

Taking to Facebook, DAP’s Bilut assemblyperson Lee Chin Chen said the opposition coalition should explore new directions and find a new consensus as soon as possible.

Failing that, he said, DAP must consider the possibility of quitting Harapan.

“Allow me to make my point clear first: I hope Anwar will relinquish the leadership baton, take a back seat and assist the new generation of successors to reach new heights,” he said.

“I call on Anwar to step down as the opposition leader so that Harapan can pick a new successor. Let us explore our new direction and consensus as well as resisting the religious conservative of the Malay right-wing alliance,” Lee said.

“If there is no hope for Harapan to reset itself, the DAP leadership must consider quitting the coalition and look for other cooperation to ensure the country has a loyal opposition party which defends the diversity and politics of secularism,” he said.

“Prior to this, Harapan has been obsessed with the numbers game for over one year. If we fail to put a stop to it after the Malacca polls defeat and review our direction, if we continue to blindly compare ourselves with the Malay political parties, we will only repeat the defeat in Malacca polls.”

He said the Malacca state election was a blow to Harapan, which won only five out of 28 state seats contested. Anwar’s PKR lost all 11 seats it contested.

The state polls saw a landslide victory for BN, which won 21 seats and secured a two-thirds majority. Bersatu only picked up two seats while its PN coalition partners PAS and Gerakan came up empty.

“Harapan should not have danced with the four ‘frogs’ and allowed them to contest under our ticket, nor should we have ridiculed the voters in order to recruit them,” said Lee, who is also Pahang DAP secretary.

This is because, he said, Harapan not only pledged to push for an anti-hopping law but also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He was referring to the four former state assemblypersons who withdrew their support for then chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali, prompting the dissolution of the Malacca state legislative assembly in October.

“Without the state polls, we could gear up for the next election with the 11 state seats we held initially. Harapan not only lost six seats but it was criticised as both PKR and Amanah recruited the defectors,” he said.

He said this had disillusioned Chinese voters, who initially supported Harapan but were now too disappointed to vote, particularly in mixed seats.

MKINI

