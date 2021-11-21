CHIN TONG, WHO WAS SCOLDED BY ANWAR FOR CALLING FOR A ‘RESET’ HAS THE LAST LAUGH – ‘WE MUST NOT GIVE UP. WE MUST GIVE PAKATAN A FRESH LOOK, NEW SUBSTANCE’ – INDEED PAKATAN MUST BE BRAVE – NO MORE STUPID, OLD RHETORIC – IF ANWAR IS INDISPENSABLE & THERE’S NO ONE TO REPLACE HIM – THEN IT ONLY SHOWS HOW TALENT-SCARCE & DEPLETED IS PAKATAN – AND WELL THEY DESERVE TO LOSE!

Pakatan Harapan’s poor performance in the Malacca polls is a battle lost but it does not necessarily mean that the coalition will also lose the war, said DAP political education director Liew Chin Tong.

Liew said Harapan needed a setback, similar to how it overcame the heavy defeats it suffered in the Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar by-elections in 2016.

“On June 18, 2016, Harapan lost badly in the Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar twin by-elections.

“But less than two years later, in May 2018, Malaysian voters voted for a change of government for the first time.

“We must rise from defeat to strategise better for the next battle,” he said in a speech at an event for campaign workers and volunteers today, after the conclusion of the Malacca polls.

BN won 21 out of 28 seats, gaining a two-thirds majority. PN meanwhile picked up two.

DAP only retained four out of eight seats, Amanah kept one of two while PKR was wiped out, losing all three incumbent seats.

“The 2018 victory can be attributed to the massive realignment in 2017 to make Harapan the game-changer.

“Harapan needs a reset to make the coalition a ‘big tent’ to unite all forces opposing the old politics of Umno/BN and PN.

“The revamped Harapan must be the choice for all swing voters and younger voters,” said Liew.

‘We must not give up’

Liew noted that for the DAP, it lost the Pengkalan Batu and Duyong seats, which have 65 percent and 60 percent Malays, by only 131 and 200 votes respectively.

“In the rural seats of Bemban and Gadek, which are made up of around 60 percent Malay voters, DAP lost by 1,116 and 559 votes respectively.

“We regret the losses, but we must not give up. The results show that we could have won these seats with a very small swing from young, middle-ground voters,” he said.

Liew said that younger Malay voters who cannot accept Umno/BN had swung to PN in the Malacca polls.

“We must give Harapan a fresh look and new substance so that the swing voters will choose us instead of Umno/BN or PN.

“The preparation for the next battle starts today. It’s the time to reset and inject new game-changers into national politics so as to give hope to the people and for them to continue to see Harapan as the beacon of hope,” he said. MKINI

Analysts tell Pakatan to review strategy, listen to voter sentiments It is Pakatan Harapan leader Anwar Ibrahim’s fault that DAP lost four of their seats this time to Umno and MCA, Geostrategist Prof Azmi Hassan of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia says. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, November 21, 2021.

THE results in the Malacca state election should serve a lesson to Pakatan Harapan that listening to the grassroots and understanding voter sentiments matter, analysts said. They also told The Malaysian Insight that replacing Anwar Ibrahim as the pact’s head would not solve its problems, as there is no one in the coalition who can replace the opposition leader. They opined that PH must relook at their strategy and understand voters’ sentiments if they want to succeed in the general election. In the Malacca elections, Barisan Nasional (BN) clinched a two-thirds majority after winning 21 of the 28 seats. PH stood in all 28 seats with PKR fielding candidates in 11 seats, Amanah (9) and DAP (8). PKR lost all 11 seats to BN. PH won five seats, with DAP winning four and Amanah one. Among PKR’s big names who lost were PKR information chief Shamsul Iskandar in Paya Rumput and former Malacca chief minister Idris Haron in Asahan. University Malaya senior academic, Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi said PKR, especially Anwar, must listen to the grassroots more in the future. This was after he accepted ex-Umno man Idris to contest under PKR in Asahan while replacing Machap Jaya assemblywoman Ginie Lim, who was a popular figure in the seat, with an unknown candidate. Idris picked up only 2,561 votes to BN’s 5,048. Ginie was said to be in Mohamed Azmin Ali’s camp when the latter was in PKR. “This is a lesson to Anwar Ibrahim to listen to the grassroots next time and understand the voters’ sentiments. “Idris Haron did not increase PKR’s votes. In fact, it was one of the reasons why PH lost. They need to study why BN managed to win in Malacca. Is it because PH was weak or if BN was strong?” he asked. Awang Azman added that PKR may need to bring out capable individuals such as Nurul Izzah Anwar or Rafizi Ramli. “They have to look back at their strategy and bring out people like Nurul Izzah and Rafizi more often. “This is not about replacing Anwar, this is about strategy matters not personalities,” he said. Iman Research programme director Badrul Hisham Ismail agreed with Awang Azman, saying that PKR was disconnected with the voters in Malacca. He said although many wanted Anwar to be replaced, there was no one in the coalition who could take over Anwar’s role. “It is about strategy and leadership. The problem with Anwar is that he does not want to listen to people’s sentiments. “What is so special about Idris that Anwar wants him? This baffles me. Voters do not want political frogs no matter what excuse you use to justify their actions.” “If you see the Chinese votes, it is not that they wanted MCA but they wanted to show their protest. “But who can replace Anwar? There is no number 2 that can take over. But they need an overhaul to face GE15,” he stressed. Asked if PH needed Dr Mahathir Mohamad again, Badrul said that it won’t make such a difference. “I think it will backfire. After how he stepped down and (was not) firm on Anwar as his replacement. Voters won’t buy it this time,” he said. Anwar to blame Geostrategist Prof Azmi Hassan of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, meanwhile, said PH must look for a candidate who can be groomed to fill in Anwar’s shoes. He explained PH can no longer describe Anwar as PM-designate. “DAP lost four of their seats this time to Umno and MCA. Whose fault is that? It is Anwar’s fault. “The problem is they do not have someone to replace him. From now on, PKR or PH must look for someone to be put forward instead of the Port Dickson MP. “Anwar is no longer the PM-designate. If they do not find a way to solve this, I do not think they can win in GE,” he said. Badrul mirrored Azmi’s sentiment but said that PH does not have enough time to groom someone as GE is just around the corner. BN will not wait any longer, he said. Umno made a triumphant return to power in Malacca by leading Barisan Nasional (BN) to a huge victory in the state polls, with the coalition winning 21 of the 28 state seats, returning to form a new government with a two-third majority. Umno, boosted by Najib Razak’s campaigning, won 18 of the seats, followed by MCA (2) and MIC (1). For PN, Bersatu won two seats while its allies PAS and Gerakan failed to win anything. In the last general election Umno won 13 seats, followed by DAP (8), PKR (3), Bersatu (2) and Amanah (2). TMI

