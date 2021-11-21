‘IF IT WAS UP TO ME, I WOULD HOLD GE15 TOMORROW’ – MAT HASAN TELLS ISMAIL SABRI TO HASTEN SNAP POLLS – ‘LIKE IT OR NOT, GE15 SHOULD BE HELD IN JULY WHEN MOU WITH PAKATAN EXPIRES AT THE LATEST’ – EVEN AS KHAIRY, PERHAPS SNIFFING OUT NAJIB & ZAHID’S EAGERNESS TO GET THEMSELVES OFF THE CORRUPTION HOOK, AGAINST OVER-CONFIDENCE – ‘WE HAVE TO THINK IF MALACCA IS AN ACCURATE REPRSENTATION,’ SAYS KJ

Mohamad, who is BN deputy chairman, said he had spoken to Ismail Sabri Yaakob about hastening the general election, Sinar Harian reported.

“Like it or not, we should hold the GE15 in July as the MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the opposition expires then.

“The political dynamic isn’t static and changes every day and we need to give it (a general election) serious thought on whether we want to hold it soonest or wait till the term ends,” he was quoted by the Malay daily as saying.

Mohamad, who is better known as Tok Mat, said if it was up to him, he would call for the nationwide polls to be held tomorrow, citing the “feel good factor” after BN won 21 of the 28 seats it vied for in the state elections.

Meanwhile, Utusan Malaysia reported Mohamad as saying that Umno was still open to working with PAS via Muafakat Nasional (MN) despite being able to win elections on its own based on last night’s results.

PAS chose to contest under the Perikatan Nasional banner — leading to talk that the political alliance it forged with Umno was dead — and did not win in any of the eight seats it contested.

Mohamad, who is also Umno deputy president, said when it came to MN’s future, the ball was now in PAS’ court.

He said while Umno had adhered to its decision against working with Bersatu, it was still keen on strengthening MN.

That was why it offered the Islamist party to work with Umno in the Melaka polls without insisting it contest under the BN banner, he said. FMT

Still too early for BN to decide on going solo in GE15, says Khairy

IT is too early for Barisan Nasional (BN) to decide on going solo in the 15th general election (GE15), Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin said.

He said although the party won the Malacca state elections, BN needs to do an in-depth study on the statistics, especially in terms of the 65% of voters who went to the polls yesterday, before making any such move.

“The question is whether this (landslide victory in Malacca) means BN will be able to go solo in the next GE. I think the party has proved something, that BN still has strength at the grassroots level,” he told reporters after the handing over of assets at the Rembau district health office.

“But we have to accept the fact that the Malacca polls saw only 65% who went to the polls and 35% did not go. In any decision that will be made, we have to think about whether Malacca is an accurate representation of the (next) GE or not.”

Khairy congratulated the BN party machinery, led by Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, as well as state Umno liaison committee chairman Ab Rauf Yusoh and Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali, for winning 21 seats in the polls yesterday.

“Overall, the compliance with the standard operating procedure… although there were some other cases, it was acceptable… or moderate. So far, all parties have managed to adapt to the new campaigning style. This is a model for the Sarawak state elections later,” he said. – Bernama

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / BERNAMA

