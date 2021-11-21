NAJIB NOW IN GUNNING TO BE THE NEXT PM – ‘I SLEPT VERY WELL AFTER UMNO-BN VICTORY,’ SAYS CONVICTED EX-PM – AND SO HE SHOULD WITH THE PROSPECTS OF WRIGGLING FREE FROM ALL HIS CORRUPTION CHARGES A NEAR CERTAINTY AS UMNO RETURNS TO POWER – NO WONDER, HE’S EVEN WILLING TO GIVE UP RM100 MIL HOUSE & LAND

Najib: I slept very well after BN’s Malacca victory

Former premier Najib Abdul Razak has thanked Malacca voters for supporting him and his party.

In a Facebook video, he described the satisfaction of BN’s state election win yesterday with a good night’s sleep.

“I slept very well last night after news of the victory broke.

“The people and voters of Malacca have given a very big victory to BN.

“Yes, I am still in Malacca not like the defeated candidate in Tanjung Bidara who left (swiftly)” he said in an apparent reference to Malacca PKR chief Halim Bachik.

Najib also expressed his gratitude to the grassroots workers of Umno, MCA, MIC and friends of BN, even those from other parties for delivering a landslide win in which BN picked up 21 seats compared to Pakatan Harapan’s five and the two by Perikatan Nasional.

“The people have shown their faith and trust in the leadership of BN. I have faith in the leadership of the new state government under Chief Minister Sulaiman (Mohd Ali).

“I am sure the new government will bring Malacca to peace, stability and even greater prosperity,” he added.

The Pekan MP led the nation from 2009 to 2018 but is also a convicted felon facing a 12-year jail term.

Najib hoped the newly elected assemblypersons would serve their constituents well.

“You can believe that we will deliver all our election manifesto promises,” he said.

Malacca had been left behind in development, he said, but that will change under BN rule.

“We have no time to waste,” he added. MKINI

