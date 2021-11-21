PAKATAN DINGBATS INCLUDING FROM DAP BLAME LOW TURNOUT FOR DEFEAT – BUT WHY DIDN’T SUPPORTERS COME OUT & VOTE? – ELEMENTARY, DEAR ANTHONY LOKE – IT’S BECAUSE THEY’VE LOST FAITH, THEY KNOW PAKATAN IS GOING NOWHERE WITH ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR IN CHARGE – THEY KNOW HE’LL SACRIFICE EVEN THEM JUST TO BE PM – SO WHY SHOULD THEY BOTHER! – RALLY BEHIND A NEW LEADER, BE IT SHAFIE OR EVEN MAHATHIR – BUT NO ONE WILL BUY ‘MUST BE PM, BIG EGO’ ANWAR EVER AGAIN – AND IF PAKATAN STILL REFUSES TO LISTEN, THEN RIP! – YOUR POLITICAL COFFINS ARE ALREADY AT THE DOOR!
Loke: Getting high voter turnout a key challenge for GE15
Pakatan Harapan should figure out how to encourage voters to go out and vote in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15), said DAP National Organising Secretary Anthony Loke.
He said that is the big challenge Harapan must face in the next GE.
“This is something that we need to pay attention to at the DAP and Harapan levels – how do we reassure the voters who came out in large numbers in the last GE so that they can once again come out to vote in the next GE.
“This is a big challenge.
“We can see this time the percentage of votes dropped sharply compared to the GE in 2018, and that’s one of the factors that meant many seats we won in 2018 could not be defended,” Loke said in a press conference in Malacca.
Harapan narrowly won the state by 15 seats to 13 in the last election but took a thumping yesterday as Umno/BN won a comfortable majority, taking 21 seats to Harapan’s five, four of which came from DAP.
“This is one of the issues that we must focus on so that we can give hope and encouragement to the voters on the fence, and this proves their vote is very important in determining whether the seat can be won for Harapan, ” he said.
Amanah president Mohamad Sabu also lamented that it was difficult for voters to be reached in the traditional way.
“We are in the first election held (in a situation where) the information to the people can not be communicated in general (through mass rallies).
“This is the result we got, and we accept this result.
He said that the coalition needed to find a way so that voters outside urban areas will be able to access truthful and accurate information in the future.
“We will do a survey and we congratulate those who achieved victory.”
The coalition’s chief ministerial candidate Adly Zahari said they would carry out a post-mortem.
“We will do all the research and analyse what we have done to ensure that we can identify these things and we improve from time to time.”
He added that Harapan respected the wishes of the people and would do its best to regain their support.
Malacca polls a lesson for Harapan – Rafizi
Pakatan Harapan leaders should learn a lesson from the coalition’s defeat in the recently concluded Malacca polls, said PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli.
Taking to Twitter, Rafizi urged PKR and Harapan supporters who still long for an efficient and trusted administration to not feel too disappointed by the coalition’s losses.
“Do not be overly sad or defeated, there are valuable lessons behind the Malacca poll outcome.
“If PKR and Harapan leaders learn from this result, set aside their egos, InsyaAllah GE15 will be better,” said Rafizi.
He previously issued a warning for Harapan not to accept “political frogs” who left Umno and Bersatu to contest the Malacca polls.
Rafizi, who is on leave from his duties as PKR vice-president, also turned down a suggestion for him to actively contribute from within the party.
“It is hard to correct (them) because there are among the present leadership who will not accept my views.
“That is why it is better to voice my opinions from outside,” said the former Pandan MP.
“Expecting me to work all out for their victory and positions when they have no intentions of accepting my views, that is unfair to me,” he added.
BN made a major comeback in Malacca after winning 21 seats and forming the new state government with a two-thirds majority.
PKR suffered a heavy defeat, losing in all 11 seats it contested, with coalition partners DAP and Amanah picking up four and one seat respectively.
Perikatan Nasional won the other two seats.
.