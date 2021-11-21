Loke: Getting high voter turnout a key challenge for GE15

Pakatan Harapan should figure out how to encourage voters to go out and vote in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15), said DAP National Organising Secretary Anthony Loke.

He said that is the big challenge Harapan must face in the next GE.

“This is something that we need to pay attention to at the DAP and Harapan levels – how do we reassure the voters who came out in large numbers in the last GE so that they can once again come out to vote in the next GE.

“This is a big challenge.

“We can see this time the percentage of votes dropped sharply compared to the GE in 2018, and that’s one of the factors that meant many seats we won in 2018 could not be defended,” Loke said in a press conference in Malacca.

Harapan narrowly won the state by 15 seats to 13 in the last election but took a thumping yesterday as Umno/BN won a comfortable majority, taking 21 seats to Harapan’s five, four of which came from DAP.

“This is one of the issues that we must focus on so that we can give hope and encouragement to the voters on the fence, and this proves their vote is very important in determining whether the seat can be won for Harapan, ” he said.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu also lamented that it was difficult for voters to be reached in the traditional way.

“We are in the first election held (in a situation where) the information to the people can not be communicated in general (through mass rallies).

“This is the result we got, and we accept this result.

He said that the coalition needed to find a way so that voters outside urban areas will be able to access truthful and accurate information in the future.

“We will do a survey and we congratulate those who achieved victory.”

The coalition’s chief ministerial candidate Adly Zahari said they would carry out a post-mortem.

“We will do all the research and analyse what we have done to ensure that we can identify these things and we improve from time to time.”

He added that Harapan respected the wishes of the people and would do its best to regain their support.

