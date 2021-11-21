UMNO IS BACK – SNAP GE15 IS IN THE AIR – MALAYS NO LONGER CARE ABOUT CORRUPTION – IT’S NAJIB & ZAHID’S BEST CHANCE TO FREE THEMSELVES FROM SUNGAI BULOH

BN must call for general election soon, say analysts

BARISAN Nasional should take advantage of its thumping victory in Malacca and call for a general election soon now that its decision to go solo in the elections has been proved right, said observers

They told The Malaysian Insight that the win will also strengthen Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s position in Umno while PKR should hold a post mortem on its dismal performance in the polls.

BN won 21 seats, Pakatan Harapan took five while Perikatan Nasional picked up two in the 28-seat assembly.

Ilham Centre executive director Hisomuddin Bakar said aside from the low voter turnout, a vote swing from fence-sitters was the cause of Pakatan Harapan’s defeat.

He added that Chinese voters had switched to MCA even though DAP had won in the urban areas.

“Of course the low voter turnout is a factor for PH but fence-sitters had switched to BN and PH must look at this seriously. It is an obvious sign,” Hisomuddin said.

“Even though the Chinese votes are split, MCA won two seats. This is not a good sign for PH. Umno and BN need to call for an election as soon as possible because they are in momentum and they need to to keep it up.”

He said Umno does not need to look for a political ally if they can sustain this momentum.

“BN will not go back to Bersatu. Maybe PAS will relook their cooperation in Muafakat Nasional. BN can go solo in the general election,” he said.

Dr Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia agreed but said BN will want to go into the GE without PAS.

He said PH’s loss was due to Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s factor who chose not to side with the opposition coalition in the state election.

“This was an unexpected result, we expected a stiff competition. This shows that Umno’s decision to go solo is right. Zahid’s position has become stronger and Umno leaders who are pro-Bersatu will be shaken,” Hisomuddin said.

“Zahid now has more strength in the upcoming party election and the bloc who supported him as president.

“BN will want to go into GE15 without PAS and Bersatu.

“They want to return as the only dominant Malay party before GE15 and as the only Malay party in government,” the academic said.

“As for PH, those who voted for the coalition previously did so for Dr Mahathir. Without Dr Mahathir the Malays have left PH. PH needs a new strategy to increase Malay support,” he added.

The state election was held after four assemblymen – Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas), withdrew their support for chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali last month, leading to the dissolution of the legislative assembly.

The state has 476,037 voters. The Election Commission said voter turnout was 65.85%.

It has been said that a low turnout could benefit BN. In GE14 in 2018, when PH won the state, voter turnout was 84.7%.

Najib played key role

James Chin of Tasmania University said Umno supporters came out to vote for the part,y adding that former Umno president and prime minister Najib Razak played a key role.

“Umno did an outstanding job because their hardcore supporters came out to vote for the party.

“Thanks to Najib, he played a key role and this will lift his image in the party and will also pose a challenge to (Prime Minister) Ismail Sabri Yaakob,” Chin said.

Hisomuddin on the other hand said Najib played his role in Malacca in the absence of Zahid, but he may have had a little impact.

Mazlan added that Najib’s influence is still strong among the Malays.

“He may have integrity issues but he made himself popular again. The RM100 million property issue had no effect although it was played out during the election,” said Mazlan.

What’s left for PAS?

Mazlan then predicted PAS might want to go back to Umno after suffering another huge defeat in Malacca.

PAS did not win a single seat in the state in the 2018 elections and did not succeed either this time with PN.

“PAS may go back to Muafakat Nasional. Umno has won big, it can govern without any other Malay party, in Terengganu, Kedah, and Kelantan, Umno is as strong as PAS,” he said.

Chin said Umno might not be in a forgiving mood after what the Islamist party had done.

“Umno may not be forgiving. I think it will not accept PAS although some in both parties want Muafakat Nasional to remain.”

Tunku Mohar Mokhtar at the International Islamic University of Malaysia felt Umno was aided by its strong grassroots.

He said Umno was likely will go solo in the GE and that it would reconsider at its pact with PAS.

“Umno will not work with Bersatu anymore. With PAS, they can choose not to work with the Islamist party since their strongholds rarely overlap,” Tunku Mohar said.

“As for PH, it is too early to say voters have rejected them. Maybe they need to start listening more to the coalition members and grassroots. TMI

Dear Cabinet – Please Rescind My Rejection Immediately!

Dear Cabinet,

Re-Petition For RM100 Million House

Lack of foresight amongst less gifted characters than myself put me under immense pressure in the hours prior to the Malacca election to state my rejection of your agreement to provide me with the RM100 million property which I had previously petitioned for, as is my right.

People from all sides complained at the appalling ‘optics’ of handing me this super-perk at public expense whilst poor Bumiputera were suffering so badly. So loud was the furore it caused me, against my earlier inclination and better judgement, to climb down, execute a U-turn and publicly reject the offer I had requested you to make.

This, as you can see following our triumph in Malacca was totally unnecessary. We had the place sewn up and all my experience in running elections, plus my Trump-like double-down approach – ‘who cares about the truth and who cares if I am crook as long as I am your crook’ – worked perfectly (assisted naturally by the full utilisation of all the instruments of state, vast financial blandishments, the Covid crackdown and the rest).

So, ye of little faith, as you prepare the pardon note to brief the King (when my cases finally grind their way through the system) and oil the wheels to return me to the helm as UMNO’s PM candidate please first jump to and expedite that house.

I am myself erasing my retractions wherever they were made and will be replacing them with a return to my haughty explanations as to why I deserve a stately home as a gift from the grateful nation.

Whilst we are on this housing matter, I further note that you are being far too tardy in arranging for a return to Sungai Buloh of all those who seek to oppose our mafia party organisation. We need to organise another complaint against Anwar (get Shaffee on to managing that) and those racially crafted claims against DAP leaders as evil money grubbers must be speeded also. They must be out of the way before the next election.

Just make sure that the special five star luxury suite that had been prepared to accommodate me is not diverted to any of them.

So, stick to my instructions and my advice and you can expect a Malacca result for GE15. I am of course perfectly placed (as Ismail acknowledges) to advise on how to funnel his present bloated budget into our party and personal pockets for that next challenge – you have seen my playbook in full detail in the FBI and London court filings, culminating in the successful outcome of 2013.

GE14 was a bit of a botch up and we can’t always get it right, but (as I assured anyone who would listen at the time) with our deep pockets brimming with plundered wealth there is always the Perak solution to which we can turn on such occasions. Remember, only I have held steadfast and never wavered…. except yesterday over that damned house.

It is entirely my right. I fixed the precedent when I had to sweeten old Badawi after I kicked him out. He was said to be hanging on to a stack of evidence regarding a certain unfortunate murder conducted by my own guards as well as my involvement in the cover-ups. So, he needed appeasing and what a lovely grand mansion he has obtained.

Annoying, but having set up the system at least I knew I would be next and I see no reason whatsoever why this privilege doesn’t belong to me so that I can accommodate my elegant spouse in the surroundings she believes she is entitled to at public expense.

Please arrange this immediately together with a suitable public statement and apology to myself.

Regards Najib Razak @iaminnocentguvner

[for the benefit of the litigious and impressionable the above is a spoof, but who would be surprised if it is exactly what he does?] SARAWAK REPORT

