ZAHID THE BIGGEST WINNER – ANWAR THE BIGGEST LOSER – MUHYIDDIN & PAS THE SECOND BIGGEST LOSER

AYER KEROH: Barisan Nasional will push for an anti-party hopping law in Melaka to ensure political stability in the state following its landslide victory in the state elections today.

In a speech at the BN command centre here, coalition chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the proposed enactment will ensure that the state assembly would remain intact in its current form for the next five years.

He also said BN would make efforts to bring about a state assembly procedure for a “constructive vote of confidence” in contrast to current parliamentary procedure where it is only possible to vote on a negative confidence motion, against a sitting head of government.

A constructive vote of confidence would require that any claim by an assembly member to enjoy a majority, or that a majority has been lost, must be tested in the legislature rather than outside the assembly.

In his victory speech, Zahid praised the efforts of BN deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan who led the coalition machinery in Melaka, and that of MCA and MIC leaders, and Melaka BN chief Ab Rauf Yusoh.

“I did not forget Bossku’s (Najib Razak) contributions,” he said to cheers from the crowd.

Thanking the voters of Melaka, he said: “We will repay the trust given to us through excellent service and by delivering on our manifesto promises.”

Zahid said the people of Melaka had sent out a clear signal that they wanted stability and prosperity, as promised in the BN manifesto. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

After Melaka loss, Muhyiddin says PN will fight on