PAS STARTS TO GROVEL – NOW PRAYS TO GOD THAT ‘OUR JOINT GOVT AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL’ WILL REMAIN – AFTER BACKSTABBING UMNO FOR MUHYIDDIN & UNLEASHING A SERIES OF ARROGANT, EXTREMIST & RACIST BANS ON ALCOHOL & 4D LOTTERIES

PAS MP hopes federal govt will remain

Winning and losing is part and parcel of an election, PAS MP Khairuddin Aman Razali tells reporters at the Hatten Hotel.

“We just hope that Insyallah (God willing), whatever it is, our joint government at the federal level will remain. That is our hope,” he adds.

PAS, which is part of the PN coalition, fielded five candidates but failed to win a single seat. PN which contested in all 28 seats won only two.

However, it managed to stage an upset when Bersatu candidate Dr Aleef Yusof, who made his election debut, won the Sungai Udang seat.

Sungai Udang is considered a traditional BN stronghold. The constituency has the largest proportion of early voters in the entire state, making up 42 percent of the total registered voters.

Nik Abduh: Congratulations BN, condolence to PAS PAS’ Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz has congratulated BN over the coalition’s major victory in the just concluded Malacca state election.

