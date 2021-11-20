SATISFIED NOW, ‘TIN KOSONG’? ANWAR TOTALLY REJECTED, HIS PKR GETS A HUMILIATING ZERO SEATS – DAP PAYS FOR CLINGING ONTO HIM – PAS TOO TAUGHT A BITTER LESSON FOR ITS HYPOCRISY & BACKWARDNESS – BUT UMNO-BN ON REVIVAL TRAIL WITH SHOCK TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY WIN

Biggest losers: PKR, PAS and Gerakan fail to win single seat

The Anwar Ibrahim-led PKR fielded 11 candidates for the state election but failed to win a single seat. Anwar is also the chairperson of Harapan.

PKR came close in Paya Rumput, which saw its central committee member Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin being edged out by BN’s Rais Yasin.

In the 2018 general election, PKR won 3 seats.

Meanwhile, PN component parties PAS and Gerakan, both of whom decided to stick with former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s Bersatu instead of BN, were also left empty-handed.

PAS fielded eight candidates while Gerakan five. Prior to the polls, Gerakan president Dominic Lau predicted a clean sweep. MKINI

PKR sec-gen impressed by PN’s performance

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is impressed by PN’s performance in the state election.

He says PN did well despite being a relatively new coalition that is contesting in Peninsular Malaysia for the first time.

“Their performance is very interesting…. their performance is not disappointing and actually quite significantl especially in Malay-majority seats,” he tells reporters.

In Tanjung Bidara for example – which was a BN stronghold – PN’s candidate Mas Ermieyati Samsudin lost by just 364 votes.

PN also bagged Sungai Udang, another BN stronghold, as well as wrested Bemban from Pakatan Harapan.

Asked if PKR lost Machap Jaya because it did not field incumbent Ginie Lim, Saifuddin says there were multiple factors, and not fielding Lim may have been one of them.

BN officially wins Malacca polls, set for 2/3 majority

BN has officially won the Malacca state polls and is all set to secure a two-thirds majority.

BN has so far recorded victory in 20 seats – 17 Umno, two MCA and one MIC – while one more seat is left undecided.

Election Commission chief Abdul Ghani Salleh said BN has won 15 out of 28 state seats as of votes tallied at 9.42pm.

“For the overall result, as of 9.42pm, BN has won 15 out of the total 28 seats, and thus has formed the majority,” EC chairperson Abdul Ghani Salleh told a press conference in Ayer Keroh.

“With this, BN has successfully won a majority of more than 50 percent of all seats contested.”

This is a major turnaround for the coalition, which previously had only 13 out of the 28 seats.

With a two-thirds majority, BN can amend the state constitution.

The coalition has pledged to do so in order to create five seats in the Malacca legislative assembly for appointed members.

This, said BN, was to create “political stability” in a legislative assembly with even numbers. MKINI

PKR set to lose all 11 seats it contested

PKR is looking set to lose all the 11 seats it contested in the Malacca state elections.