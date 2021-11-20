CHOOSE BN FOR STABILITY? OF COURSE NOT – NEVER ALLOW BIGOTS, POLITICAL FROGS & THIEVES TO DICTATE YOUR FATE! – DESPERATION SETS IN ALL ROUND AMID LOW VOTER TURNOUT – KHAIRY, ZAHID, KOR MING, ADLY & ZURAIDA FLOUT CAMPAIGN RULES IN LAST DITCH BID TO WIN MALACCA

Polling day campaigning by KJ, Zahid, Nga, and Zuraida

Politicians from BN, Pakatan Harapan, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) have been observed campaigning on polling day, both online and offline.

Section 26 of the Election Offences Act 1954 governs limitations on polling day and prohibits the issuance of campaign statements on polling day.

Election Commission (EC) deputy chairperson Azmi Sharom confirmed with Malaysiakini that it was in the law that there was “no campaigning permitted on polling day.”

This morning, BN’s Khairy Jamaluddin posted a poster on his Instagram Story urging Malaccan voters to vote for BN.

“Choose BN for stability and prosperity,” the poster read.

Khairy is Rembau MP and health minister. He has 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Like Khairy, Umno and BN chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also campaigned for BN on social media.

He uploaded a video to his Facebook page featuring interviews with Malaccans about why they support BN.

The five-minute 46-second video clip was uploaded around noon today and is entitled “Stability for Prosperity”, the coalition’s tagline for the Malacca election.

Pakatan Harapan

One Pakatan Harapan leader is similarly indulging in polling-day campaigning.

In a tweet this afternoon, Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming called on voters to choose Harapan.

“Vote Harapan now to save our nation and your children’s future.

“Never allow bigots, political frogs, and thieves to dictate your fate. Jom, undi! (Come vote),” he wrote.

Nga included four posters in his tweet, one of which encouraged voters to return to Malacca to vote for the coalition’s chief minister candidate Adly Zahari.

Perikatan Nasional

Meanwhile, Bersatu supreme council member Zuraida Kamaruddin was observed visiting a Chinese coffee shop in Kampung Machap Baru, Malacca this morning.

Dressed in a pink tunic, the plantation industries and commodities minister was filmed greeting patrons alongside the party’s Machap Jaya candidate Tai Siong Jiul.

The Harapan-PKR candidate for the seat, Law Bing Haw, has since lodged a police report calling for action to be taken.

“Zuraida and the PN candidate clearly violated EC rules which state that no campaigning is allowed by any candidate on polling day,” read the report that Malaysiakini sighted.

