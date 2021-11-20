THE CHOP IS COMING WHETHER ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR WANTS TO HELP HIS UMNO PALS NAJIB & ZAHID OR NOT – GUAN ENG WANTS ALL PAKATAN MPs TO ‘BLOC VOTE’ AGAINST NAJIB’S RM100 MIL HOUSING ‘GIFT’ & HSR CANCELLATION
“Even though Najib has withdrawn his application for political purposes so as not to affect the voting sentiments in the Melaka state election, there is no guarantee that he will not renew his application later.
“Whether Najib decides to apply again later for the RM100 million property, the original decision of the Cabinet to grant approval is wrong and must be reversed,” said Lim in a statement today.
“The Cabinet’s decision to grant the RM100 million property to Najib is clearly wrong and caused mounting public anger against Ismail Sabri’s government.
“This decision makes a complete mockery of his Keluarga Malaysia concept as only benefiting their immediate political family and not all Malaysians,” said Lim.
He added that the Prime Minister’s Department should also be opposed for its inadequate and unfair allocations, on a needs basis regardless of race, religion and background, particularly for Sabah, Sarawak and all Malaysians.
“Additional allocations on top of the RM332 billion Budget 2022 that is prudent will not materially affect the debt or deficit situation but may be critical in saving lives and livelihood.
“Furthermore, the bloc voting is to object to the Prime Minister’s Department refusing to continue the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project,” he said.
Instead, Lim said the present government would only allow the HSR to stop in Johor Baru and redesignate it as the Kuala Lumpur-Johor Baru HSR.
“This is both impractical and financially not viable because it would deprive the states of Melaka, Johor, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan the material economic benefits of the HSR stopping at Singapore.
“The KL-Singapore HSR was cancelled not by PH but by the PN and BN governments.
“The need for the KL-Singapore HSR was one of the issues raised in the Melaka state elections where the rakyat wanted the KL-Singapore HSR restored,” he added.
On November 18, the finance minister had also in Parliament acknowledged that Najib’s request had been discussed by the Cabinet and is awaiting a final decision. MALAY MAIL
Pakatan MPs told to vote against plan to give Najib RM100 million home
“(It) must be reversed. The move to grant the RM100 million property to Najib is wrong and has caused mounting public anger against Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government.
The move mocks the Keluarga Malaysia concept as benefiting only immediate political families and not all Malaysians, he added.
The Bagan MP claimed that the Pekan MP withdrew his application because of political reasons, and that there is no guarantee he will not renew it later.
Tengku Zafrul said the cabinet has received the application, but did not confirm whether it has made a decision, while Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the cabinet has agreed in principle, but a final decision has not been made.
Najib’s request is in accordance with remuneration for former prime ministers under the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980.
He is said to have made the request about a year after Barisan Nasional lost in the 2018 general election.
The news evoked public anger as he is a convicted criminal, having been fined RM210 million and sentenced to 12 years’ jail after found guilty of seven counts of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving RM42 million in funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd, an ex-1Malaysia Development Bhd unit.
Najib had yesterday announced on Facebook that he has withdrawn his application as “people are not comfortable with it”.
Lim said PH MPs should also vote against the Prime Minister’s Department to protest two other issues: the inadequate allocations for Sabah and Sarawak, and allocations according to race in Budget 2022; and, the government’s refusal to continue the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail project, whereby it will end in Johor Baru.
“This is financially unviable and impractical as it will deprive Selangor, Malacca, Negri Sembilan and Johor of the material economic benefits of the project stopping at Singapore.” TMI
MALAY MAIL/ THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.