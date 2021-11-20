MALACCANS KEEN TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD – BY 11AM, VOTER TURNOUT IS 27% DESPITE EARLY MORNING DRIZZLE – BUT WILL THE ENTHUSIASM FIZZLE OUT LATER

Melaka polls: Most keen to make their voices heard

MELAKA: Many Melakans are prepared to cast their ballots today as they believe it is necessary to exercise their constitutional duty as citizens.

Mohd Duquore Duleq Mohd Bazain, 33, an online marketer, said he would vote at the Bukit Katil constituency to make sure his voice was heard.

“My hope is that I will be able to pick leaders who can execute and fulfil all their responsibilities,” he said.

Duquore Duleq added that the new state government must be able to provide a suitable ecosystem to support local businesses, especially youth, and help steer them towards post-Covid-19 recovery.

“They also need to identify those who are less fortunate and fall under the lower income category so they will not be left behind in Bukit Katil,” he added.

Kesidang voter MK Tan, 45, said he would still make his vote count despite feeling unhappy at how the state polls were carried out.

“I still want to support my choice of candidate this time around and I hope this candidate will bring forward our voices to the state assembly.

“I hope the future leaders of Melaka will push for an anti-hopping law to deter defectors.

“Immature politicians who only care for their own personal agendas will only cost the people and the country its future.

“They should not be encouraged,” said the engineer from Lorong Pandan.

The election was called after the dissolution of the state assembly when four assemblymen withdrew their support for the state government then led by Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

As of yesterday, Pengkalan Batu voter Bok Kam Yin, 71, said she was still undecided on coming out to vote today.

“My children are still worried about the Covid-19 situation as the infection rate has been climbing recently.

“They told me to prioritise my health and safety,” she said, adding that this state election was not meaningful as it was “forced upon the people”. ANN

Melaka Polls: Voter turnout at 27% as of 11am, says EC – ANN

Melaka polls: Early morning drizzle fails to dampen voters’ enthusiasm