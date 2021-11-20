MALACCANS KEEN TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD – BY 11AM, VOTER TURNOUT IS 27% DESPITE EARLY MORNING DRIZZLE – BUT WILL THE ENTHUSIASM FIZZLE OUT LATER
Melaka polls: Most keen to make their voices heard
MELAKA: Many Melakans are prepared to cast their ballots today as they believe it is necessary to exercise their constitutional duty as citizens.
Mohd Duquore Duleq Mohd Bazain, 33, an online marketer, said he would vote at the Bukit Katil constituency to make sure his voice was heard.
Duquore Duleq added that the new state government must be able to provide a suitable ecosystem to support local businesses, especially youth, and help steer them towards post-Covid-19 recovery.
“They also need to identify those who are less fortunate and fall under the lower income category so they will not be left behind in Bukit Katil,” he added.
Kesidang voter MK Tan, 45, said he would still make his vote count despite feeling unhappy at how the state polls were carried out.
“I still want to support my choice of candidate this time around and I hope this candidate will bring forward our voices to the state assembly.
“I hope the future leaders of Melaka will push for an anti-hopping law to deter defectors.
“Immature politicians who only care for their own personal agendas will only cost the people and the country its future.
“They should not be encouraged,” said the engineer from Lorong Pandan.
The election was called after the dissolution of the state assembly when four assemblymen withdrew their support for the state government then led by Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.
As of yesterday, Pengkalan Batu voter Bok Kam Yin, 71, said she was still undecided on coming out to vote today.
“My children are still worried about the Covid-19 situation as the infection rate has been climbing recently.
“They told me to prioritise my health and safety,” she said, adding that this state election was not meaningful as it was “forced upon the people”. ANN
Melaka Polls: Voter turnout at 27% as of 11am, says EC – ANN
Melaka polls: Early morning drizzle fails to dampen voters’ enthusiasm
MELAKA ― Early morning drizzle in several constituencies in the state did not dampen Melaka voters’ enthusiasm to go to their respective polling centres as early as 7.30 am today to cast their votes in the 15th state election.
It was clear that age and limited mobility due to health problems were not a factor for them to perform their civic responsibility as registered voters.
Wheelchair-bound Maimun Hasan, 78, was the first to arrive at the polling centre at SK Durian Daun, Masjid Tanah ― about half an hour before the polling centre was opened at 8am.
Apart from senior voters, contesting candidates were also among the early ones who cast their votes today.
Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for Tanjung Bidara Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin arrived at SK Ramuan China Besar in Alor Gajah right after the polling centre was opened, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Bukit Katil Adly Zahari performed his civic responsibility at SK Durian Tunggal at 8.10am.
Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Tanjung Bidara Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh cast this vote at 8.43 am at SK Kampung Jeram, while Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, who is BN candidate for Lendu, did so at SK Durian Daun.
Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad, a BN candidate for Sungai Udang cast his vote at 8.47am at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Lih Jen, Pokok Mangga, where PH candidate for Asahan Datuk Seri Idris Haron, was spotted arriving with his wife Datin Seri Fadilah Abdullah on Yamaha 135LC motorcycle.
The Melaka State Election voting process began at 8 am today with the opening of 217 polling centres involving 1,109 channels for the people of Melaka to choose a new government.
The process involving 476,037 normal voters out of a total of 495,195 registered voters will be managed by a total of 12,290 election officials in all 28 state constituencies until polling ends at 5.30pm.
On November 16, a total of 11,557 registered early voters comprising military personnel and their spouses as well as police personnel had cast their ballots, involving 31 early voting centres with 47 channels while a total of 7,601 people were eligible to vote by post.
The state election is being conducted in the new norm where public speeches, lectures, physical campaigns, door-to-door visits, walkabouts and face-to-face leaflet distribution, among others are not allowed.
It was called following the dissolution of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly on October 4 when four of the assemblymen withdrew their support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. ― Bernama
ANN / BERNAMA
