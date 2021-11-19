Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he expects a new political alignment to emerge after the conclusion of the Malacca state election tomorrow.

When met in Malacca earlier this evening, the Barisan Nasional chairperson did not dismiss the possibility of BN working together with other parties if it is short of seats to form a majority.

“Every possibility remains an option for us.

“However, we believe that any unity government or sort would depend on how many seats we get tomorrow, and how many they (the others) get.

“But I am confident that a new political landscape would happen in Malacca, which would be the mirror image of what we may have for the country in the future,” he told Malaysiakini when met at a BN election operations centre in Lendu.

The state election is seeing BN going against Pakatan Harapan and new coalition Perikatan Nasional, which features candidates from Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan.

BN and PN are still working together at the federal level where both coalitions are supporting the present Umno-led government, but Umno has decided not to continue their cooperation in the state polls.

However, according to Zahid, BN is still optimistic that it will form a state government in Malacca on its own.

“We will monitor the trend tomorrow. Insha Allah, with the support of Malacca voters, the trend would be in favour of BN.

“And it would be a loss for those who still do not side with BN.

“This is the time for them to switch sides and support us, so that BN would be given the mandate again, to bring political stability in Malacca and our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the issue of BN’s chief minister candidate for Malacca, Zahid stressed that the coalition is firm on its decision.

He said they have chosen the incumbent chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali to continue holding the office if BN wins the election tomorrow.

Asked about grouses among Umno grassroots against Sulaiman, who was said to have no significant position in the party but will be given the state’s highest executive post, Zahid said: “That is my duty to decide. MKINI

PH leaders to meet PM to review MOU with govt

MELAKA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders are planning to meet Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob next week to discuss the memorandum of understanding they signed with the federal government.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said their discussions would touch on the RM100 million “gift” to former prime minister Najib Razak, which was raised in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday during the winding up session of the Supply Bill 2022 at the policy level by finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

“(I) discussed this with (PKR’s) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and (Amanah’s) Mohamad Sabu yesterday. The three of us agree that the matter is not in line with the MOU we signed with the federal government.

“The three of us have decided to ask for a meeting with the prime minister to discuss the matter,” he told a press conference here today.

As to the possibility of any coalition – Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional or PH – failing to get a majority in the Melaka state election and being unable to form a government, Lim said PH would discuss the matter with its component parties before making any decisions.

Tomorrow is polling day for the Melaka state election, which was called following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew support for the leadership of chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali. FMT

Is Zuraida forming a new political party?

PETALING JAYA: Is former PKR defector Zuraida Kamaruddin now quitting Bersatu to form a new political party?

Speculation is rife that the plantation industries and commodities minister and several MPs are forming a “new” political party which will be launched next month.

Earlier today, two other ex-PKR MPs also said they are in the midst of setting up a party called Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

A source told FMT that Zuraida’s political party will be using an existing political party from Sarawak, albeit with a new name.

“An independent MP has allowed the name of his party to be amended so that it is more appealing to all Malaysians.

“We should get approval from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to change the name. So, it is not a new political party in its entirety,” he said.

Several independent MPs and those unhappy with their parties are expected to pledge support for Zuraida, who hopes to form a multiracial party to represent all races, he added.

He said Zuraida may be heading the party and “we are confident that she will get the support of Malaysians”.

He said the Ampang MP had strong grassroots support, especially from her days as a PKR leader.

“She is hardworking, seen as moderate and is liked by Malaysians of all races,” he said.

The new party is aiming to be the “third force” to fight for moderate Malaysia, to carry out reforms and “to do what is right for the country”.

FMT has contacted Zuraida’s office for comment and is awaiting a reply.

Zuraida, PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, and nine others had left the party in February 2020. They joined Bersatu later.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Oriental Daily earlier, Tebrau MP Steven Choong confirmed that he and Julau MP Larry Sng were in the midst of forming Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

He said the new party would be for all races and welcomed independent MPs and those who had quit from PKR previously.

Choong was reported as saying that although the new party was his, he had proposed that it be led by a Malay president.

He said seven names, including his and Sng’s, had been submitted for registration purposes.

Choong added that he was still waiting for RoS to approve the party’s name and expected a response by next month.

He said Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin had previously invited them to join the party but he felt that he did not belong to Bersatu.

“We hope that all independent representatives can be united under the same roof and speak up as a new voice in the Dewan Rakyat.” FMT

