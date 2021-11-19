AZMIN MAKING HIS GETAWAY VIA HENCHWOMAN ZURAIDA? RUMORS SWIRL ZURAIDA QUITTING BERSATU TO FORM NEW PARTY NEXT MONTH

Is Zuraida forming a new political party?

PETALING JAYA: Is former PKR defector Zuraida Kamaruddin now quitting Bersatu to form a new political party?

Speculation is rife that the plantation industries and commodities minister and several MPs are forming a “new” political party which will be launched next month.

Earlier today, two other ex-PKR MPs also said they are in the midst of setting up a party called Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

A source told FMT that Zuraida’s political party will be using an existing political party from Sarawak, albeit with a new name.

“An independent MP has allowed the name of his party to be amended so that it is more appealing to all Malaysians.

“We should get approval from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to change the name. So, it is not a new political party in its entirety,” he said.

Several independent MPs and those unhappy with their parties are expected to pledge support for Zuraida, who hopes to form a multiracial party to represent all races, he added.

He said Zuraida may be heading the party and “we are confident that she will get the support of Malaysians”.

He said the Ampang MP had strong grassroots support, especially from her days as a PKR leader.

“She is hardworking, seen as moderate and is liked by Malaysians of all races,” he said.

The new party is aiming to be the “third force” to fight for moderate Malaysia, to carry out reforms and “to do what is right for the country”.

FMT has contacted Zuraida’s office for comment and is awaiting a reply.

Zuraida, PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, and nine others had left the party in February 2020. They joined Bersatu later.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Oriental Daily earlier, Tebrau MP Steven Choong confirmed that he and Julau MP Larry Sng were in the midst of forming Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

He said the new party would be for all races and welcomed independent MPs and those who had quit from PKR previously.

Choong was reported as saying that although the new party was his, he had proposed that it be led by a Malay president.

He said seven names, including his and Sng’s, had been submitted for registration purposes.

Choong added that he was still waiting for RoS to approve the party’s name and expected a response by next month.

He said Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin had previously invited them to join the party but he felt that he did not belong to Bersatu.

“We hope that all independent representatives can be united under the same roof and speak up as a new voice in the Dewan Rakyat.”

