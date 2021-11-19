SUNGAI BULOH IS GOOD ENOUGH FOR NAJIB & ROSMAH! NO NEED FOR RM100 MIL HOUSING – OR TO SHARE MAHATHIR’S OFFICE AT PERDANA LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION

The foundation in Putrajaya is in a privately-owned building that Mahathir uses as his base of operations.

However, he had said it was for the use of all former prime ministers.

The issue of using PLF space arose after Najib decided to withdraw his application for a plot of land and government housing as part of his entitlement as a former prime minister.

Mahathir had said that he did not receive any land after he resigned.

Queried on this at a press conference today, Najib replied: “I don’t know the true story is.

“But he said the PLF is for all prime ministers to use. Maybe he is inviting me to use the PLF.”

And the Pekan MP added with a smirk: “I could use it for a day or two.”

Najib said that his current office – a rented bungalow in Bukit Pantai – pales in comparison with the PLF.

Back in 2016, the Umno supreme council – then led by Najib – had resolved to withdraw government funding from the PLF amid the tense feud between Najib and Mahathir.

However, the foundation said it does not receive government funding, and that only rental for Mahathir’s office space was paid for by the government at the time.

It is not clear if the government is still paying for Mahathir’s office rent.

MKINI

