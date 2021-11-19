‘KING OF HUMBUGS’ NAJIB NOW SAYS HE DIDN’T KNOW VALUE OF LAND WAS RM100 MIL, WILL ‘REJECT’ HIS OWN REQUEST – EVEN AS IT BECOMES CLEAR ISMAIL SABRI, CAUGHT DOING SOMETHING HE SHOULDN’T BE DOING, IS HAVING COLD FEET – & WILL SURELY ‘SACRIFICE’ CONVICTED EX-PM TO SAVE HIS OWN POLITICAL LIFE

Pekan MP Najib Abdul Razak has decided to withdraw his request for plot of land and housing, reportedly valued at RM100 million, as part of his entitlement as a former prime minister.

Najib said he “rejected” the offer, for the sake of the people, and so that it doesn’t become an issue for the Malacca polls.

“I have made a decision to reject the offer, even though on principle it is based on my entitlement as a former prime minister.

“I realise and understand that while the people are facing tough times, the nation’s priority is the people,” he said at a press conference in Malacca today.

Najib had applied for the housing in 2018, after which the government reportedly offered him three options from which he made a choice which suited his fancy.

He stressed that he was not asking the government to fork out RM100 million to provide him housing and that the land already belonged to the government.

He also pointed out that the government has not yet agreed to the request despite it being made three years ago.

He added that since the issue had become controversial, the government should relook at the entitlement benefits for current and future former prime ministers, and even revoke the perks if needed – except for those that have already received it.

He later told reporters that he did not know how much the property was valued at.

“It’s not my job to valuate the land, right. That’s the job of authorities to determine it and then make a decision,” he said.

The issue came to light and caught fire after Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir Mohamad asked the government to confirm Najib’s request during yesterday’s Parliament sitting.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz confirmed that the matter had been discussed.

News of the matter threatened to destabilise the memorandum of understanding the government had with Pakatan Harapan, with the latter saying it would have to review the deal in light of Najib’s request.

The housing entitlement for ex-prime ministers was reportedly based on a cabinet decision made in May 2003, five months before Mahathir retired from his first tenure as premier. MKINI

PH leaders to meet PM to review MOU with govt

MELAKA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders are planning to meet Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob next week to discuss the memorandum of understanding they signed with the federal government.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said their discussions would touch on the RM100 million “gift” to former prime minister Najib Razak, which was raised in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday during the winding up session of the Supply Bill 2022 at the policy level by finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

“(I) discussed this with (PKR’s) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and (Amanah’s) Mohamad Sabu yesterday. The three of us agree that the matter is not in line with the MOU we signed with the federal government.

“The three of us have decided to ask for a meeting with the prime minister to discuss the matter,” he told a press conference here today.

As to the possibility of any coalition – Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional or PH – failing to get a majority in the Melaka state election and being unable to form a government, Lim said PH would discuss the matter with its component parties before making any decisions.

Tomorrow is polling day for the Melaka state election, which was called following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew support for the leadership of chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali. FMT

Cabinet agreed in principle to grant Najib’s request for land, law minister says

THE cabinet has on principle agreed to grant Najib Razak’s request for a plot of land to build a house, de facto law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said today.