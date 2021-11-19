IN THE LAST LAP, UMNO CRIES FOUL – ACCUSES BERSATU OF FORCING ITS HAND BY CONTESTING ALL 28 SEATS – YET ‘KING KONG’ RAUF, THE MAN ACCUSED OF TRIGGERING THE SNAP POLLS IN CRAZED LUNGE FOR POWER, IS SET TO OVERPOWER BERSATU’S ERMIEYATI IN HOT SEAT TANJUNG BIDARA

BN communications adviser Isham Jalil said PN lynchpin Bersatu was seeking to bring Umno to its knees and make it submit to its will.
He said Bersatu had “better think again” if it was thinking that splitting Malay votes would result in victory for Pakatan Harapan (PH) and would force Umno to negotiate to join PN.
“We will not be held to ransom,” he said. “This will only strengthen our resolve.”
Isham also said he believed PN was not aiming to win the election as it had no grassroots support and that its intention was only to split BN’s votes.
He said BN’s chances were good, but he added: “We do not want to be overconfident.”
He claimed that sentiment in favour of BN was a lot better than it was in GE14 when Malay support for it went down to 65%, according to its surveys.
“If we get 70% to 75% of Malay support,” he said, “it’s possible we’ll be able to secure 17 seats. But we need to work hard.”
Recently, BN deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan said the coalition could win 18 seats and form the state government on its own.
Mohamad said this confidence was based on studies BN conducted during the campaign period as well as data that showed voters had consistently voted for BN before GE14.
Isham also said he hoped PAS would again work with Umno.
He said he was encouraged when he saw PAS members helping to put up BN flags in their areas.
“We also want those from Bersatu to return to Umno. However, I know, based on history, that this will not happen until it loses. Therefore, we have to win against PN.”
Melaka will go to the polls tomorrow. FMT
Mas Ermieyati a good pick, but PN still won’t win, say analysts
AYER KEROH: Analysts see Perikatan Nasional’s decision to pick Mas Ermieyati Samsudin as Melaka chief-minister-designate as a futile move to change the coalition’s fate in tomorrow’s state election.
Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs and Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid of Universiti Sains Malaysia told FMT they believed PN would still lose despite what they considered a good choice in the selection of Mas, the deputy law minister and a member of Bersatu.
Oh said Bersatu itself was not “really capable of getting a lot of votes”.
He said PN’s image might have improved if the announcement had been made much earlier.
”PN should have announced this much sooner as it might have helped the coalition gain votes among urban and semi-urban fence sitters,” he said. “It’s too late now.”
Fauzi said Mas was a good choice, considering her record as a deputy minister.
He said there was now more reason for voters in Tanjung Bidara to back her in the battle against Melaka Umno chief Ab Rauf Yusoh, who has been accused of being a puppet master in the previous administration.
“It might bring some votes from BN to PN,” he said. “Offering a woman presents a fresh choice for Melakans as a whole.
“This is by far PN’s best move as we approach the big day, although I don’t think it’ll be enough to prevent a PN defeat.”
PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin. announced the choice of Mas yesterday. The other frontrunner was Melaka PN chief Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.
PN’s opponents have criticised the coalition’s reluctance to name its candidates, with some speculating that it was because it was afraid that it might cause rifts in Bersatu. FMT
