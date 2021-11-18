NOT A SQUEAK ON ISMAIL SABRI’S OVERLY-SKEWED & RACIST BUDGET – YET ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR BEATS HIS EMPTY WAR DRUMS WHEN IT COMES TO RM100 MIL HOUSE FOR NAJIB, THE DISGRACED EX-PM WITH WHOM HE WAS READY TO STRIKE A ‘NUMBERS’ DEAL JUST SO HE COULD BE PM! – WE MAY RETHINK MOU WITH ISMAIL IF NAJIB GETS HIS GIFT, SAYS PKR CHIEF

We may rethink pact if Najib gets RM100mil land and house, says Anwar

MELAKA: Pakatan Harapan may be forced to review its pact with Putrajaya after revelations about Najib Razak’s application for a plot of land and a house in Kuala Lumpur worth RM100 million, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has warned.

In a statement, the PKR president said PH was not consulted or informed about Najib’s application.

Anwar said “gifting” Najib the assets would be immoral and illogical since the former prime minister had been found guilty by the KL High Court.

He added that the shocking revelation would force PH to “review all forms of understandings that exist” with the government, in a pointed reference to the memorandum of understanding the coalition had signed with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Earlier today, Anwar had dared government MPs to explicitly state if they would support Putrajaya giving Najib the RM100 million plot of land and house.

While having tea with DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu in Little India here, Anwar hit out at Najib’s application to Putrajaya.

He asked an elderly man sitting at another table if he could make even RM100 a day, to which the man shook his head.

“What more RM100 million?” asked the PKR president, looking irritated.

“I want to see who are the Umno, Bersatu, PAS and GPS MPs who support giving the (plot of land and house worth) RM100 million to Najib.

“If you support, you’re done,” said Anwar, who was in Melaka to campaign for Pakatan Harapan candidates in the state election on Saturday.

Finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz confirmed today that Putrajaya had received an application from Najib for the property, sparking pandemonium in the Dewan Rakyat.

Opposition MPs, including former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, criticised the move, with Mahathir having a few choice words for his former protege.

The Pejuang president had earlier questioned Tengku Zafrul on reports about Najib applying for the 1.13ha lot from the government. The property is said to be located at Bukit Petaling in Kuala Lumpur.

Tengku Zafrul said the application was made after the tabling of Budget 2022 on Oct 29.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

