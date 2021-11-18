SHAME ON PAKATAN – ISMAIL SABRI’S RACIST BUDGET 2022 PASSED AT POLICY STAGE – WITH PAKATAN REFUSING TO BACK WARISAN’S CALL FOR A BLOC VOTE – IN ‘STRATEGY’ THAT REEKS OF ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S HAND
Dewan Rakyat passes Budget 2022 at policy stage
DEWAN Rakyat has approved the RM332.1 billion Supply Bill 2022 at the policy stage by voice vote without any amendments.
At 5.23pm, the budget for 2022 was passed with a voice vote although Warisan Sabah attempted to call for division voting.
But as Warisan only has eight MPs and did not get the minimum 15 MPs needed for division voting, their request was denied
With the budget now approved at the policy stage, committee stage debate will commence on November 22.
Although there were some complaints about it, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s first budget was passed as the biggest opposition bloc, Pakatan Harapan (PH) had already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government.
Just a month into his administration, Ismail inked a MoU with PH to obtain political stability in exchange for a series of reforms.
Ismail is currently backed by 114 MPs in the 220-member Dewan Rakyat following the deaths of Batu Sapi and Grik lawmakers Liew Vui Keong and Hasbullah Osman. TMI
Budget 2022 passes first round as Harapan did not back bloc vote call
At least 15 MPs need to be in support of a bloc vote before it can be triggered. A bloc vote is where votes will be tallied among all MPs present and recorded in the Hansard.
Warisan and Pejuang were not signatories to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Harapan and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration, signed on Sept 13.
Part of the agreement is for Harapan to support or abstain from the vote for Budget 2022 and any supply bill related to the budget.
As Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun called for a voice vote on the policy stage for Budget 2022, Azis Jamman (Warisan-Sepanggar) stood up to ask for a bloc vote.
Other MPs such as Warisan president Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) as well as Shahruddin Md Salleh (Pejuang-Sri Gading) joined Azis’ call for a bloc vote.
Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Independent-Muar) also confirmed that he had supported the call.
However, the Dewan Rakyat secretary informed Azhar that they did not reach the required quorum of 15 MPs for a bloc vote.
As such, Budget 2022 passed its policy stage with a voice vote. It will go into the committee stage next week, where more specific details of the budget will be debated.
Harapan had earlier said they will participate in the voice vote despite not agreeing with several matters in the budget.
The opposition coalition said they will continue to hold engagement sessions with the government over the budget.
Harapan will continue acting as a check and balance in the committee stage of Budget 2022 next week, it added.
Last year, there was disunity among opposition MPs in seeking the bloc vote on Budget 2021 at the policy stage.
Only 13 were in favour, two short of the required number to trigger the vote. MKINI
