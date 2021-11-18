CONFUSION, CONFUSION, CONFUSION – AMID LACK OF INFORMATION, GUIDANCE OVER WALK-IN BOOSTER SHOTS DUE TO BEGIN FROM NOV 22

Walk-in booster shots for those eligible, from Nov 22

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force – Booster (CITF-B) chaired by health minister Khairy Jamaluddin today agreed to implement walk-in registration for those who are eligible at health facility vaccination centres (PPV) nationwide from Nov 22.

CITF-B in a statement today said the walk-in registration is meant to allow those eligible for booster jabs to receive the shots earlier than their appointment dates.

He added that individuals who have yet to receive their first or second dose of Covid-19 vaccine may also get vaccinated at the same PPVs. Likewise for those who missed their vaccination appointments and adolescents aged between 12 to 17 who have yet to complete their vaccination.

“The priority in the administering of the booster dose is for frontliners, security and defence personnel; individuals aged 40 and above; individuals aged 18 and above with comorbidities; occupants and personnel at long term health care centres; pregnant mothers; and those required to go overseas,” the statement said.

According to the statement, CITF-B believes the approach will facilitate and encourage eligible individuals to receive the booster shot voluntarily without having to wait for long.

Those who have registered earlier and are on the waiting list would be contacted by a private medical practitioner if appointments are cancelled or if an individual, who received their appointment in MySejahtera, fails to turn up, he said.

He said the CITF-B’s approach would assist the government to ensure the vaccine is not wasted and could be used optimally.

Apart from the walk-in registration at private health facility PPVs, registration can also be made via telephone and email.

Members of the public can refer and contact the list of PPVs providing walk-in/telephone/email service to register for an appointment via www.protecthealth.com.my from Nov 22.

To date, more than one million booster doses have been administered to those eligible nationwide.

