IN THE LAST LAP, UMNO STARTS TO FEAR – ‘BN IS REALLY WORRIED. THE PEOPLE IN MALACCA CAN COMPARE WHAT PAKATAN DID IN JUST 22 MONTHS & WHAT THEY HAVE DONE’ – PAKATAN’S EX-CM ADLY HITS BULLSEYE – EVEN AS UMNO CRANKS UP ITS TIME-WORN SHENANIGANS & HATE CAMPAIGN AGAINST ‘BIG BROTHER’ DAP

SUNGAI UDANG: A Barisan Nasional candidate took a veiled jibe at DAP today, saying as the ‘big brother’ in Pakatan Harapan (PH), he was surprised it allowed PKR and Amanah to accept two Umno defectors into their fold for the Melaka state election.
Mohamad Ali Mohamad, who is contesting for the Sungai Udang seat in the Nov 20 polls, said he would support an anti-party hopping law and had long respected DAP for its strong stand on the matter.
“I thought DAP would be more determined to stop defectors from joining,” the Tangga Batu Umno division chief said at a press conference after an event to accept applications from former Bersatu members to join Umno.
DAP previously voiced its disagreement to accepting former Umno assemblymen, Idris Haron and Nor Azman Hassan, to contest under the PH banner in the Melaka state election. However, the party hinted that it had been out-voted by its allies.
Earlier, Ali accepted membership forms from some 20 Kampung Bertam Hulu villagers. Another 70 villagers had submitted their forms earlier but were not present at the event.
“I am moved because the party members who left Umno have returned. They realised that only Umno can fight for the people,” he said. FMT
BN fears how well we can govern Melaka, says Adly
AYER KEROH: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) chief minister-designate believes that Barisan Nasional’s (BN) main concern heading into the state polls is how well the opposition coalition will govern Melaka should it form the next state government.
In an online dialogue with DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Adly claimed that BN was already concerned over the comparisons Melakans had drawn from the 22 months PH led the state government following the 14th general election (GE14).
“We governed (Melaka) for only 22 months, and that 22 months is what BN fears. The people can compare what was done by BN and what was done by PH, though it was just for 22 months,” said the former chief minister.
As part of PH’s aim to boost tourism in Melaka, Adly said he will seek to resume domestic flights into the state from destinations like Langkawi, Kota Bharu and Penang.
He also wants to directly connect Melaka to East Malaysia by introducing flights to and from Kuching as well as Kota Kinabalu, to boost domestic tourism and the state’s economy.
Adly is defending the Bukit Katil seat and will face Perikatan Nasional’s Muhammad Al Hafiz Yahya, BN’s Hasnoor Husin, and independent candidate Abdul Hamid. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
