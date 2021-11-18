IN THE LAST LAP, UMNO STARTS TO FEAR – ‘BN IS REALLY WORRIED. THE PEOPLE IN MALACCA CAN COMPARE WHAT PAKATAN DID IN JUST 22 MONTHS & WHAT THEY HAVE DONE’ – PAKATAN’S EX-CM ADLY HITS BULLSEYE – EVEN AS UMNO CRANKS UP ITS TIME-WORN SHENANIGANS & HATE CAMPAIGN AGAINST ‘BIG BROTHER’ DAP

SUNGAI UDANG: A Barisan Nasional candidate took a veiled jibe at DAP today, saying as the ‘big brother’ in Pakatan Harapan (PH), he was surprised it allowed PKR and Amanah to accept two Umno defectors into their fold for the Melaka state election.

Mohamad Ali Mohamad, who is contesting for the Sungai Udang seat in the Nov 20 polls, said he would support an anti-party hopping law and had long respected DAP for its strong stand on the matter.

“But I was shocked that DAP discarded its principles and dignity by accepting Umno defectors in PH.

“I thought DAP would be more determined to stop defectors from joining,” the Tangga Batu Umno division chief said at a press conference after an event to accept applications from former Bersatu members to join Umno.

DAP previously voiced its disagreement to accepting former Umno assemblymen, Idris Haron and Nor Azman Hassan, to contest under the PH banner in the Melaka state election. However, the party hinted that it had been out-voted by its allies.

Earlier, Ali accepted membership forms from some 20 Kampung Bertam Hulu villagers. Another 70 villagers had submitted their forms earlier but were not present at the event.

“I am moved because the party members who left Umno have returned. They realised that only Umno can fight for the people,” he said. FMT

