SUDDENLY COVID IS BACK! NEXT WAVE WILL HIT IN DECEMBER – SUNGAI BULOH DOCTOR WARNS AS NATIONAL INFECTIVITY RATE SPIKES TO 1.04 – ‘THERE WILL BE A SURGE IN CASES FOR THE NEXT 2 WEEKS. ‘ALREADY, ACTIVE & ICU WARDS ARE FULL WITH CATEGORY 4 & 5 PATIENTS’

A doctor attached to the Sungai Buloh Hospital has sounded the alarm on a possible new Covid-19 wave.

On Twitter, Dr Azfar Kamal said the normal and intensive care wards for Covid patients at his hospital are now saturated with Category 4 and Category 5 patients.

Category 4 refers to Covid patients who are symptomatic, have pneumonia, and require supplementary oxygen.

Category 5 refers to Covid patients who are critically ill.

“Dear Malaysians. Please be aware that we are expecting the next Covid-19 wave in December 2021.

“There will be a surge of cases for the next two weeks. (Our) Covid-19 centre is preparing for the next wave.

“Our active and ICU wards are full with category 4 and 5 patients,” said Azfar.

In view of this, he urged Malaysians to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, frequently wash their hands, respect mask mandates, and keep physical distancing.

A Health Ministry spokesperson told Malaysiakini that the Sungai Buloh Hospital will issue a statement soon on the situation at the facility.

The Covid R-naught (reproduction number) in the country was 1.04 as of yesterday. As long as the figure is above 1.00, it suggests the spread of Covid-19 is accelerating.

The Sungai Buloh hospital is the main hospital treating Covid-19 patients in the Klang Valley.

Daily admission of Covid-19 patients in the Klang Valley over the past seven days is up 17 percent compared to the preceding period.

Although almost 94.1 percent of the Klang Valley population has been vaccinated against Covid-19, vaccinated persons can still carry the virus.

Vaccination greatly reduces the chance of serious illness as a result of Covid-19. Waning immunity and existing illnesses can still result in serious consequences if infected with Covid-19.

MKINI

