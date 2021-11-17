‘I’M WATCHING NAJIB ALL THE TIME, EVERY DAY’ – KHAIRY FIRES OFF A WARNING TO ‘YEAH, MALU APA BOSSKU’ – AMID VIRAL VIDEOS OF DISGRACED EX-PM FLOUTING ELECTION SOPS

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin says he is following Najib Razak’s campaign activities for the Melaka state election closely after claims that the Covid-19 SOPs imposed by the health ministry had been breached several times.

The health minister was responding to RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) who brought up the issue of a viral video showing the former prime minister signing his name on several motorcycles during his campaign walkabouts.

“I am definitely keeping close tabs on Pekan. All the time, every day. And I will inform the authorities,” Khairy told the Dewan Rakyat during his winding-down speech on the Supply Bill.

Interjecting Khairy’s speech, Rayer urged the health ministry to issue Najib with a maximum compound fine of RM50,000 for not complying with the SOPs for the Melaka polls.

The DAP MP also offered to send Khairy the video to help with the investigation into the Pekan MP’s alleged violation of SOPs.

Khairy then sarcastically said: “Yeah, malu apa Bossku? (What is there to be ashamed of, Bossku?)”, repeating an expression that many of his supporters have been using to describe Najib as his popularity soared following the 14th general election.

Rayer also expressed concern that Covid-19 cases in Melaka and Negeri Sembilan had gone up, together with hospital admissions.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.